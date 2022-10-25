"He knows how to get games won" - Arsenal legend urges Mikel Arteta to sign 'devastating' Manchester United attacker

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has urged the Gunners to sign Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford next summer. He believes Mikel Arteta's side still needs a player like the Englishman to bolster their attacking prowess.

The Gunners are enjoying a dream start to their Premier League campaign this season, sitting atop the table with an impressive 28 points.

Arteta's men have proven to be quite effective up front this term, scoring an incredible 25 goals in 11 games so far. They are the second most prolific team in the division behind only Manchester City, who have scored 36 goals.

ODDSbible @ODDSbible Marcus Rashford if he joins Arsenal Marcus Rashford if he joins Arsenal https://t.co/jwvNQrR5Rb

Regardless, Campbell thinks the Gunners still need to add to their ranks to further raise their offensive pedigree ahead of next season. According to him, the Manchester United forward could be devastating on the counter-attack.

He told Football Insider, as quoted by Daily Mail:

'He [Rashford] ticks some really good boxes for Arsenal. On the counter attack, he can be devastating. He undone Arsenal at Old Trafford earlier this season with his speed. Rashford can be devastating on his day, we know that."

He added:

"Manchester United are dithering by the sounds of it. I'm sure Arsenal would go for him if he became available next summer."

The former Gunners striker also explained that Rashford has got what it takes to win games. He added that the Manchester United winger's experience would be of help to the north London side.

Campbell continued:

"He is an international player who has played on the big stages. He knows how to get games won. That is what Arsenal lack sometimes. It would be great to have a player of his experience as part of the rotation."

Marcus Rashford @MarcusRashford In nicer news, @arsenal thank you for the match day programme, really lovely touch that was appreciated. Although I would have felt better if we’d taken the 3 points.. In nicer news, @arsenal thank you for the match day programme, really lovely touch that was appreciated. Although I would have felt better if we’d taken the 3 points.. https://t.co/8FoykqrTu2

Rashford has made 13 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions this season, recording five goals and three assists.

What's next for Arsenal and Manchester United?

Arteta's men witnessed their eight-game winning run come to a halt following the 1-1 draw with Southampton at the weekend (October 23).

The Gunners will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League this Thursday (October 27).

The Red Devils, on the other hand, will also be eager to earn a victory against FC Sheriff in the Europa League on October 27 as well. They played out a 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League last time out.

