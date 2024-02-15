"He knows the GOAT", "Has always known ball" - Fans react as Manchester United superstar names Cristiano Ronaldo as his best ever teammate

Fans have reacted to Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes picking Cristiano Ronaldo as the best teammate he has ever had. The captain and playmaker mentioned the Portuguese legend's name in a video when asked to name his best teammate.

Cristiano Ronaldo made the decision to return to Manchester United under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2021. He notably stood out as the team's top performer, but this came during a seriously challenging period for the club, as they changed manager thrice in a span of months.

The club decided on Erik ten Hag as the permanent manager but the Dutch tactician intended on building a team that did not rely solely on Ronaldo. This is believed to have contributed to the Portuguese icon's decision to leave the club.

But he didn't do so until after a tell-all interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan in which he was highly critical of club manager Erik ten Hag. He admitted that he did not respect the manager while questioning the team's performances and slamming the club's poor facilities.

This led to a mutual decision to terminate his contract, leading to the Portuguese legend being the only player without a club at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He soon joined Al-Nassr, where he has now spent over a year. Ronaldo's controversial exit has not affected how Bruno Fernandes views him as seen in a video on TikTok.

Fans took to social media to show their support for Fernandes' choice, with one fan writing on X:

"He knows the GOAT."

Another added:

"Bruno has always known ball."

Here are some more reactions to the video:

One Manchester United fan said:

A Cristiano Ronaldo fan wrote:

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney sees Jude Bellingham as a future Ballon d'Or winner

Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney believes Jude Bellingham could be a future Ballon d'Or winner, following in the footsteps of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who won a combined 13.

The English talent is only 20 but has already made a significant impact at Real Madrid, scoring 20 goals in all competitions this season. Rooney had a lot of praise for the young midfielder, telling Sky Sports (via PulseSports):

"If he keeps doing what he’s doing, then why not? Again, we’ve gone through that cycle of Messi and Ronaldo where they’ve dominated. I’m sure there will be five or six players fighting to try and win the next one. I’m sure if Bellingham keeps this up, he will be right up there."

Jude Bellingham will look to continue on this trajectory, as he is set to lead Real Madrid to the La Liga title if they continue their run of form. He also has a chance of winning the UEFA Champions League at Cristiano Ronaldo's former club while chasing a potential international trophy at the Euros this year.