“He knows who the GOAT is” “Messi gonna dunk on him” - Fans react as Giannis hits Cristiano Ronaldo celebration ahead of Nashville vs Inter Miami

Basketball icon and owner of Nashville SC Giannis Antetokounmpo has marked his allegiance against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami with a Cristiano Ronaldo celebration.

In a spirited pregame celebration, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar channeled the energy of Cristiano Ronaldo by jubilantly imitating the renowned 'siiuuu' pose after kicking a ball.

Both Nashville SC and Inter Miami find themselves in the heat of competition, with the tantalizing prospect of winning their inaugural trophy. Saturday's face-off will bestow the winner with the distinguished honor of capturing their first-ever Leagues Cup title.

But Giannis wasn't the only celebrity caught up in the event. Reese Witherspoon, fellow owner of Nashville SC, was seen engaging with Inter Miami's owner David Beckham before the game. However, it was Antetokounmpo's celebration that took the fans by storm as they took to social media to react.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami look to secure Leagues Cup final, as Cristiano Ronaldo wins Arab Cup Champions Cup

This weekend, the Leagues Cup takes center stage with an intriguing final, as Nashville SC battle Inter Miami at Geodis Park. Nashville SC find themselves in a commendable fourth position in the MLS Eastern Conference and have displayed remarkable form in recent times.

Confidence will be high in the home side's camp, following their decisive 2-0 victory over CF Monterrey in the semifinals. On the other side of the pitch, Inter Miami may be languishing at the foot of the MLS table, but they have found a new spark in the Leagues Cup.

The turning point for the Herons has undoubtedly been the addition of Lionel Messi. With the world-renowned Argentine striker, Inter Miami have blossomed into one of the nation's top sides, exhibiting a flair for goal-scoring that has left spectators in awe.

Miami's transformation has been nothing short of sensational. Struggling in the league, they have redefined themselves in this tournament, with Messi leading the charge. The squad's synergy has led to them becoming a fearsome force, leaving fans anticipating their first silverware this season.

In Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo secured his first trophy with Al-Nassr, securing two highly important goals against Al-Hilal in the Arab Champions Cup final last week.

However, the 38-year-old has not started the Saudi Pro League campaign as he would have liked, failing to score in their 2-0 loss against Al-Taawoun.

The forward will be looking to exceed expectations and win the Pro League with Al-Nassr, following a summer that has seen an injection of European stars into the Arabian kingdom.