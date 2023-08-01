“He knows when I will give him a no-look pass” – When Lionel Messi named only teammate who knew him to ‘perfection’

Lionel Messi once said that former Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba is the one player he can trust without looking around the pitch. The Argentine forward stated that Alba knows exactly where he will play the ball and added that they have a special connection.

Speaking to Catalunya Radio in 2018, Messi stated that Alba knew him to perfection. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, who combined with Alba for 34 goals during their time together at Barcelona, said:

"Jordi Alba knows me to perfection. He knows when I will give him a no-look pass. I have a special connection with him."

The Argentine also sent a message to Alba after it was announced that the Spaniard was leaving Barcelona. Messi posted on Instagram:

"You were more than a teammate, a true accomplice on the pitch... And how nice it is to also be able to enjoy how well we get along personally. You know that I always wish you the best and also your family, I hope your new stage continues to bring you much success and joy. Thanks for everything, Jordi. A big hug!"

Jordi Alba provided 24 assists to Messi at Barcelona, with the left-back's cut-back to find the Argentine becoming a staple of the La Liga giants' attacking routines.

The two are now reunited at Inter Miami and could play together for the first time on Wednesday night against Orlando City in the Leagues Cup.

Lionel Messi's new teammate happy with the Argentine

Inter Miami striker Josef Martinez stated that he has been receiving a lot more passes since Lionel Messi's arrival at the MLS side. The Venezuelan striker said that the squad has looked better since Messi's arrival.

Speaking to TYC Sports after the 4-0 over Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup, he said:

"What is the difference since Messi arrived? That now the ball reaches me (laughs), before it cost a little more. You have to be prepared because the ball will reach you. I'm happy because the group looks very good."

Martinez added:

"It's a big impact, it's a big change. I don't know what to say, but we have to move on. I know it's a lot of change, not just for the club, it's also for a city, so it's important for everyone and we have to enjoy it. He has an impact in the country, he will definitely have an impact with his presence in this young team. We have to enjoy ourselves and try to learn from a person like him."

Lionel Messi has scored three goals in his first two appearances for his new side. He has also provided one assist already and will be looking to add more goal contributions to his tally on Wednesday, when they face Orlando City in the Round of 32.