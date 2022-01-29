"He knows how to play, he knows what to do" - Radamel Falcao heaps praise on Liverpool transfer target

Rayo Vallecano striker Radamel Falcao has praised fellow Colombian and Liverpool transfer target Luis Diaz. The Reds are rumored to have struck an agreement with Porto for the transfer of Diaz before the end of the ongoing transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp's side will reportedly be paying around €40 million in transfer fees and a further €25 million in add-ons.

Interestingly, it was Falcao who suggested his former club Porto as a destination for Diaz back in 2019 when the latter was with Junior FC in Colombia. The former Atletico Madrid forward has now praised Diaz ahead of his potential move to Liverpool, saying (as quoted by Liverpool Echo):

"I am very happy for him, he has impressive conditions. Going to Porto, in Europe, gave him the ability to understand and analyse the game better. He knows how to play, he knows what to do."

Both players are currently with the Colombian national team. Falcao and Diaz started Los Cafeteros' 1-0 defeat in a World Cup qualifier against Peru last night (28 January). The result left them in sixth place in the CONMEBOL zone of the Qualifying Round for this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Liverpool target Luis Diaz has consistently improved during his time at Porto

In his two-and-a-half years with Porto, Diaz has developed into a threatening winger with a keen eye for goal. In his debut campaign for the club, the 25-year-old managed 14 goals and eight assists in 50 appearances across all competitions.

Diaz managed similar numbers in the 2020-21 season, scoring 11 times and laying out six assists in 47 matches across competitions. He has now taken a massive step forward in the ongoing campaign, having already scored 16 goals in 28 matches. The winger has also provided six assists this term.

Thanks to Diaz's exploits, Porto remain unbeaten and are at the top of the Primeira Liga standings after 19 matches (17 wins, two draws). They are also still alive in the Taca de Portugal as well as the UEFA Europa League.

As his stats clearly indicate, Diaz will provide Liverpool with an able back-up for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. The likes of Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino have simply not been good enough in the absence of Salah and Mane.

This has led to Diogo Jota having to do a lot of the heavy-lifting with the duo currently away at the African Cup of Nations.

Diaz's arrival will be welcome news for Liverpool, who are alive in four competitions in the ongoing season. They currently sit second in the Premier League, nine points behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand. The Reds have also made it to the Carabao Cup final, where they will take on Chelsea.

Klopp's men have also qualified for the fourth round of the FA Cup. Lastly, they have a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie against Inter Milan, with the first leg slated for February 16.

