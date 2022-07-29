“He knows he is playing” – Ian Wright makes prediction about Arsenal star ahead of new season

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Gunners youngster Gabriel Martinelli will get regular playing time next season.

Martinelli played 36 times across all competitions last season, accumulating 2,331 minutes at an average of 64.75 per appearance. He recorded a handy six goals and seven assists in those matches as the Gunners finished fifth in the Premier League and reached the EFL Cup semifinals.

Since arriving at the Emirates in the summer of 2019, Martinelli has played 84 games, averaging around 54 minutes per contest. Last season's numbers represent a step in the right direction and Wright believes the 21-year-old will make more progress in the 2022-23 campaign.

The former striker, who has played 228 times for Arsenal and scored 121 goals, recently said on Ringer FC's "Wrighty's House" podcast (as quoted by HITC):

“I know him and Emile Smith Rowe were battling it out last season, but it strikes me this season when I have spoken to him, he knows he is going to be playing. He knows he is playing.”

As Wright indicated, Martinelli largely competed with Gunners academy product Emile Smith Rowe for minutes last season. Smith Rowe, who endured a few fitness concerns, ultimately made 37 appearances across all competitions, scoring 11 goals and laying out two assists.

Gabriel Martinelli has contributed to Arsenal's solid pre-season

With Smith Rowe nursing an injury and Arsenal struggling to sign a winger so far this summer, Martinelli has played a vital role in their pre-season preparations.

The Brazilian didn't score in their first three friendlies but assisted Gabriel Jesus in the 5-3 win against FC Nurnberg. He added a second assist, setting up Bukayo Saka, during the 2-0 win against Everton.

Martinelli then opened his tally in the 3-1 win over Orlando City and also nabbed another assist during the Gunners' 4-0 demolition of Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta's side have suffered their only setback of the pre-season so far during a closed-doors friendly against Brentford, which they lost 2-1. Martinelli and many of the Gunners' senior players notably didn't feature at all during the contest.

They will hope to return to winning ways during their Emirates Cup clash against Sevilla on July 30. Arsenal will then kick off their 2022-23 campaign on August 6 with their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

