“He knows Ronaldo is a fraud” “Face of Messi now” - Fans react after they find out Bellingham liked old controversial tweet about Cristiano Ronaldo 

Fans online have reacted to Jude Bellingham liking controversial tweets about the never-ending comparison between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In April 2019, a post was uploaded by FourFourTwo on social media, which raised a question among fans regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's GOAT status.

In the post, it was asked to the fans that if the Portuguese attacker wins the UEFA Champions League with three different clubs, will he be considered the greatest of all time?

Replying to the post, a fan tweeted that even if Ronaldo wins 10 Ballon d'Or accolades, Lionel Messi will still be a greater name in the world of football. Interestingly, the comment has been liked by Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Not only the single tweet but a couple more such tweets have also been liked by the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder, where Lionel Messi was said to be better than the Portuguese forward.

“He knows Ronaldo is a fraud,” one fan tweeted.

“Face of Messi now,” another user wrote.

Most of the fans reacted in a jocular way while a few praised Jude Bellingham. Lionel Messi also recently won his eighth Ballon d'Or trophy on Monday (October 30) ahead of the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

Diego Simeone once made his choice between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone once gave an interesting answer when he was asked to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He initially stated that he'll choose the Argentine playmaker.

However, if he has mediocre players in his team, he'll prefer signing the former Manchester United attacker. On the other side, if he has a team of great players, he will look forward to signing Lionel Messi. The Atletico Madrid boss said via (All Football):

"If I had to choose between Messi and Ronaldo then most likely I would choose Messi."

"If you have the chance to sign one of them for a normal club, with normal players, Ronaldo would probably fit in better. But with Messi, surrounded by great players, Messi is better than Ronaldo."

Diego Simeone took the managerial role at Atletico Madrid in 2011 and since then, he has been guiding Los Colchoneros. Atletico has won the La Liga twice under his guidance and he has faced both Messi and Ronaldo for years in Spanish top-tier football.