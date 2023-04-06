"He knows who the weak link is", "Red card offence"- Footage of Bruno Fernandes bizarrely kicking an injured  Manchester United teammate goes viral

Manchester United fans have cracked jokes after Bruno Fernandes was captured gently kicking goalkeeper David de Gea as he received treatment in their 1-0 win over Brentford.

The Red Devils sealed a vital 1-0 victory on Wednesday (April 5) to get their top-four hunt back on track after a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United. They climbed back into the top four, above Tottenham Hotspur, by three points thanks to Marcus Rashford's 27th-minute goal.

Manchester United were deserved winners but were put under pressure by Brentford on several occasions. De Gea was called into action in the 67th minute when substitute Kevin Schade raced towards goal. The Spanish goalkeeper came out and did well to parry his shot away. However, the two collided, leaving De Gea in a heap.

The Red Devils shot-stopper then received treatment by the club's medical staff. Fernandes walked over to the goalkeeper and checked on his condition. He then gave De Gea two light kicks in jest for him to get back on his feet and continue.

Supporters made light of the incident on social media, with one claiming that Fernandes has concluded that De Gea is a weak link in the team:

"He knows who the weak link is."

Another fan joked that the Portuguese midfielder should have been sent off for his actions:

"Red card offence."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Fernandes' bizarre kick on De Gea during Manchester United's win over Brentford:

Brody @Brody_W_M @ESPNUK I’d hate to play for United, you can’t sneeze without someone looking into it @ESPNUK I’d hate to play for United, you can’t sneeze without someone looking into it 😂

MR INBETWEEN @Mrinbetween18 @ManUtdMEN Where is the ban for casemiro shame on you @ManUtdMEN Where is the ban for casemiro shame on you

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford heaps praise on Antony for his role in win over Brentford

Marcus Rashford (left) praised Antony.

Rashford took the time to praise Antony for his role in the goal which saw Manchester United beat Brentford 1-0 at Old Trafford. The Brazilian put in one of his best performances of the season, making two key passes.

He retrieved possession as United broke and played a perfect pass over the Bees' defense to Marcel Sabitzer. The Austrian midfielder then headed the ball down to Rashford, who fired home his side's winner.

Rashford commented on Antony's pass, as well as the difficulties in breaking Brentford down. He told BBC Sport:

"They are difficult to break down, they defend well in a block of five or six players and you have to wait for openings. It’s a very clever pass from Antony and it ends up a simple goal but it was quite tough to break them down."

Antony has endured a difficult debut season at Manchester United following an £85 million move from Ajax last summer. He has scored seven goals and provided one assist in 32 appearances across competitions. Many feel that he hasn't lived up to his price tag but his performance against Brentford will enthuse fans.

Poll : 0 votes