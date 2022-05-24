“He knows he will not be short of options” – Agbonlahor explains why Liverpool star will not settle for less during contract negotiations

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed that Sadio Mane might leave Liverpool this summer. He believes the Senegal star won't sign a new deal and will push for a move away with his contract expiring in the summer of 2023.

Mane, like Mohamed Salah, is heading towards the end of his Reds contract and is yet to pen a new deal.

HITC Sport @HITCsport



#Mane | #LFC | #PremierLeague Bayern Munich are stepping up their efforts to land Liverpool forward Sadio Mane this summer, according to German Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenburg Bayern Munich are stepping up their efforts to land Liverpool forward Sadio Mane this summer, according to German Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenburg#Mane | #LFC | #PremierLeague https://t.co/4FzZEdBDcK

Agbonlahor was talking to Football Insider when he claimed Mane would leave Anfield unless his demands are met. The former footballer believes he would demand £250k a week if the Reds offered Salah anything around £300k a week. He said:

"I don't think Mane signs unless he gets exactly what he feels he deserves. If Liverpool doesn't pay that, I don't feel he will sign. He knows he will not be short of options. He's been phenomenal this season and since he's joined Liverpool. I'm sure he will demand what he's worth."

He added:

"If he sees Salah is getting £300,000-a-week, he'll want £250,000-a-week and he deserves it. With the numbers he's getting, it's huge but he deserves it. These players will know what other players in the league are getting and they will make Liverpool pay the same."

Sadio Mane yet to decide Liverpool future.

As per Express, Sadio Mane is reportedly hesitant over signing a new deal at Anfield. The Senegal star is attracting interest from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain and could jump the ship.

FarolilloTeam @FarolilloTeam #elmercadoenfarolillo



Sadio Mane realmente puede salir al



Las próximas 3-4 semanas son decisivas. Otros equipos están pendientes



El precio del traspaso probablemente sea inferior a 50 millones de euros.



#Mane Sadio Mane realmente puede salir al @FCBayern este verano.Las próximas 3-4 semanas son decisivas. Otros equipos están pendientesEl precio del traspaso probablemente sea inferior a 50 millones de euros. #elmercadoenfarolillo🔥 Sadio Mane realmente puede salir al @FCBayern este verano.Las próximas 3-4 semanas son decisivas. Otros equipos están pendientes👉 El precio del traspaso probablemente sea inferior a 50 millones de euros.#Mane https://t.co/MYA9SuIro3

The Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has been full of praise for his star man and has hailed him as a world class striker. The German manager believes the forward can play anywhere across the front three and has used him in all three slots this season.

In a recent post-match interview, Klopp said:

"He's a world-class striker. Wherever he will play, left-wing, right-wing, centre, he's a world-class striker. It's really helpful to have him here. He helped the team out today massively with first playing in the centre, then going back to left-wing, then being in the right moment in the centre to do the bicycle kick."

Mane scored 16 goals in the Premier League this season after playing in 34 matches.

Edited by Aditya Singh