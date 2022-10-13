"He knows we can't do it without the team" - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praises Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring 700th career goal

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo for scoring his 700th career goal in club football.

The Portuguese superstar attained this monumental achievement in the Red Devils' 2-1 victory over Everton in the Premier League on Sunday (October 9). Alex Iwobi opened the scoring within five minutes for the Toffees, leaving Manchester United trailing. However, Antony quickly equalized for his new outfit after finding the back of the net ten minutes later.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano

What a beautiful number we’ve achieved together!

Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, clubs, family & friends and of course my fans.

United we continue! 🏽 𝟕𝟎𝟎 𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥𝐬.What a beautiful number we’ve achieved together!Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, clubs, family & friends and of course my fans.United we continue! 𝟕𝟎𝟎 𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥𝐬. What a beautiful number we’ve achieved together!Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, clubs, family & friends and of course my fans.United we continue! 🙏🏽 https://t.co/oYWo766Xcl

Cristiano Ronaldo was in on goal right before half-time after former Real Madrid and current Manchester United teammate Casemiro made a beautiful pass to the Portugal international.

Ronaldo slotted past the goalkeeper with an emphatic shot with his weaker foot, scoring his 700th goal in domestic football.

Ahead of the Red Devils' UEFA Europa League fixture against Omonoia at Old Trafford, Ten Hag spoke about Ronaldo's accomplishment. The Dutch boss was asked (per the club's official website):

"There’s a lot of confidence and good feeling in the squad at the moment. Firstly, Cristiano achieved his 700th career goal which is phenomenal and it was lovely to see on social media him celebrating that with his team..."

Ten Hag replied:

“It’s phenomenal. And football is [about the] team and we express this in a way – I think Cristiano, he knows we can’t do it without the team but I must say it’s a huge individual performance."

"If you achieve this, it’s incredible. 700 goals for a club and not many players even achieve 700 games, and he scored 700 goals. So I’m really happy for him, really want to tell you that and I congratulate him.”

Frank Lampard lauds Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo for reaching 700th career goal

Despite enduring a 2-1 defeat as a result of Ronaldo's 700th goal at club level, Everton boss Frank Lampard lauded the Manchester United forward for his incredible achievement.

Speaking after the encounter, the former Chelsea midfielder said (via The Mirror):

“It is outstanding. He is one of the greatest players that has graced the game, ever, in an era when we have had himself and Lionel Messi. The comparison between them doesn’t matter; they are both incredible players in football history."

Premier League @premierleague Cristiano Ronaldo's 700th club goal Cristiano Ronaldo's 700th club goal 🙌 https://t.co/IDwYMKFiBI

He added:

“The numbers they have racked up, abnormal numbers that have become normal. When he was on 699, I wanted him to score in the Europa League [against Omonia Nicosia] the other night but it wasn’t to be.”

Poll : 0 votes