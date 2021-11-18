“He lacks a nasty streak at times” - Fabio Cannavaro makes interesting comparison between Manchester United captain Harry Maguire and Giorgio Chiellini

Former Italy defender Fabio Cannavaro has explained that while Harry Maguire and John Stones are excellent defenders, they lack a "nasty streak" at times.

Maguire has forged a solid partnership at the back with Stones for the England national team, and the duo nearly ended the nation's wait for a major trophy earlier this summer.

England fell to Italy on penalties to finish runners-up at Euro 2020, but left a mark on the international stage with their consistent displays.

The performances were built on a strong defense, just like the eventual winners Italy. Cannavaro, who won the World Cup in 2006, said the duo of Stones and Maguire are good, but lack the meanness that someone like Giorgio Chiellini has.

“Stones and Maguire have shown interesting things in recent years. They can both play football, defend and fear no one. They are good individually and with the rest of the backline. They are points of reference for Manchester City and Man United — and undoubtedly the two best English defenders.

“When the going gets tough, they take responsibility and are not afraid of trying new things. But Chiellini still embodies the spirit of the Italian defender and that level of concentration needed to stop a striker in a difficult moment. Maguire and Stones play a totally different type of football and may lack a nasty streak at times. Which Giorgio has,” he told The Sun.

Harry Maguire’s inconsistent spell at Manchester United

Harry Maguire has put in some good displays for Manchester United and England in the past, but there are visible weaknesses in his game. The 28-year-old has been wildly inconsistent with Manchester United this season and needs to step up in the coming weeks.

The centre-back’s lack of pace was evident last season, prompting Manchester United to sign a quick player in Raphael Varane to complement Maguire. However, their partnership hasn’t quite worked out yet.

Chiellini, on the other hand, continues to perform well at the age of 37, and is a regular for club and country.

Maguire has a long way to go before he can be put in the same bracket as Chiellini, who has already inspired a generation of defenders in Italy.

