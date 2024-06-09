"He lacks real personality on a football pitch" - Pundit rips into Manchester United star Marcus Rashford

Pundit Stuart Pearce has blasted Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford in a recent interview. The former manager claimed he lacks any real personality on the pitch and believes it led him to missing out on the England UEFA Euro 2024 squad.

In quotes via Caught Offside, the former Manchester City and Nottingham Forest left-back said:

“With Marcus, I just feel that other players in that area of the pitch had better seasons. It’s as simple as that, You talk about Marcus Rashford. The last caller turned around and said it could adversely affect him. I think it should be a wake-up call to this kid, The talent that he has got.

"I have watched him at United, and every once in six games, he goes and does something, he gets you off your seat, he cuts inside and scores a wonderful goal.”

Pearce ended his verbal putdown of the Manchester United academy graduate, saying:

“You think, you are one of our most talented players, you should be leading this squad, and you forced the England manager to leave you out of the squad because of your form.

"This is going to be harsh of me to say, he lacks real personality on a football pitch to grab his club side and take them to where they should be. He has been there since he was a kid. Grab the club by the scruff of the neck and lead the club. That’s the age he is at the moment.”

Marcus Rashford will have to watch the England team at Euro 2024 from home. The United forward will have to work on his game if he is to return to the Three Lions team.

Marcus Rashford's struggles see him out of England Euro 2024 squad

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford will be keen to return to the England squad following his exclusion from the team for Euro 2024. The forward has been one of the standout players for the Red Devils since he broke into the squad in 2015. He has registered 131 goals and 65 assists in 402 games for them.

While his talent has never been in question, his mixed form has seen him criticised by fans and pundits. In Erik Ten Hag's first season, he was a joy to behold, becoming the first player to score 30 goals in the post-Alex Ferguson era. He also provided 10 assists in 56 games across competitions.

Last season, however, he endured a poor campaign, scoring less than half of his haul in the previous season. He registered just eight goals and five assists in 43 games. The Manchester United star went from being a certain inclusion in the Three Lions team to one sentenced to watching the competition from the couch.

The only solution for Marcus Rashford will be consistency next season. His exclusion from the Euro 2024 team means he could realistically miss out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup. England have an embarrassment of riches in personnel so he must constantly be at his best to stand a chance of representing the Three Lions.