"He wouldn't have lasted two minutes in our day" - Manchester United legend blasts Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo for criticizing Wayne Rooney in explosive interview

Manchester United legend Sammy McIlroy has hit out at Cristiano Ronaldo for his recent criticism of his former Red Devils teammate Wayne Rooney's appearance in an explosive interview.

Ronaldo, 37, has been the talk of the town since before the start of the ongoing 2022-23 season due to his desire to leave Manchester United.

During an interview with TV presenter Piers Morgan earlier this month, the veteran striker launched a scathing attack on his manager Erik ten Hag, the club and Rooney. Slamming the DC United boss, he claimed to be more attractive than the former Red Devils star.

Speaking to Mirror (via Express), McIlroy shared his two cents on the former Real Madrid man's recent comments about Rooney. He said:

"He wouldn't have lasted two minutes in our day with the things he's doing now. He would have been sorted out, thrown out of the dressing room and told to get on with it during my era. He's over-stepped the line – not just what he said about the manager, but also what he's said about Rooney as well."

McIlroy, who played for Manchester United alongside the likes of George Best and Bobby Charlton, blasted the Portuguese star. He added:

"Rooney has done a fantastic job as a United player, so why bring him into the conversation and criticise his condition? It was unnecessary. We don't all have botox and a wax face like Ronaldo has. Rooney is just a natural lad and a football-loving man. End of story. But he didn't have to say that."

Analyzing the striker's future at the club, McIlroy said:

"Nobody is bigger than the football club, it’s as simple as that. I can't see him playing again. I really do hope he leaves the club and finds somewhere else. He's done everything wrong. He doesn't want to be at Manchester United and he should have gone in the summer. But nobody wanted him."

Ronaldo has registered just three goals and two assists in 16 matches across all competitions for Manchester United so far this season.

Manchester United set deadline for Cristiano Ronaldo's exit after recent outburst

As per ESPN, Manchester United are prepared to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's contract before the start of the winter transfer window. The Red Devils have told the striker that the club are interested in parting ways with him and are prepared to enter into a legal battle should the five-time Ballon d'Or winner contest their decision.

The Red Devils are hoping the matter will be resolved before their EFL Cup tie against Burnley at Old Trafford on 21 December. The club must provide a 14-day notice to the player before the termination of his contract and inform him of their intentions in writing.

Ronaldo, who has been linked with the likes of Chelsea and Bayern Munich, has been informed that he should not return to Carrington even if Portugal endure an early 2022 FIFA World Cup exit.

