“He laughed and said” - Jack Wilshere reveals what Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told him before becoming Luton Town manager

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has revealed that he reached out to Mikel Arteta before taking over at Luton Town. The Englishman recently took charge of the Bedfordshire club, who are 11th in League One.

Ad

The Hatters featured in the Premier League in the 2023/24 season, but have since suffered consecutive relegations to drop down to the third tier of English football. After a tough start to the new season, Luton Town named Wilshere as Matt Bloomfield's replacement this week.

The Englishman rose through the ranks at Kenilworth Road before he was picked up by the Gunners. Wilshere has previously been in charge of the north London club's Under-18 team and was a first-team coach for Norwich City before briefly serving as their interim manager.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on Monday (via The Metro), the 33-year-old said that his situation is similar to when Arteta took charge at the Emirates in 2019.

"I spoke to Mikel and asked when he knew he was ready. ‘He laughed and said, ‘You just have to jump in and swim as hard as you can’," said Wilshere.

He continued:

"He’s obviously done that really well and I was close to that. This feels a little bit similar to that. Of course it’s a different level, but when Mikel went in, it wasn’t a nice place at Arsenal, the fans were not sure what was happening."

Ad

Wilshere registered 14 goals and 28 assists from 197 games for the Gunners.

Are Arsenal eyeing Real Madrid's Victor Valdepenas?

Arsenal have set their sights on young Real Madrid defender Victor Valdepenas, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Gunners already invested in the backline this summer by roping in Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia, but are now ready to return to Spain for another emerging talent.

Speaking to Men In Blazers, Romano added that prising the 18-year-old away from the Santiago Bernabeu will be far from easy.

Ad

“It is a talent that Arsenal have been monitoring for a few months now and is a player they keep observing. It’s not going to be easy at all because he’s a Real Madrid player, but the name is Victor Valdepenas, also called Valde is considered an important talent, a very young player from Real Madrid ya sector, centre-back, Spanish talented Arsenal have been monitoring him for some time," said Romano.

The north London side also signed Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen this summer on a season-long loan to bolster their defence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written nearly 10000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 21 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More