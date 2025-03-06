"He was the leader in that group for me" - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urges Manchester United keep hold of two players in the summer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged Manchester United to keep Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire at the club. He believes that the duo are key for the Red Devils on the pitch and stated that they stand out despite criticism.

Speaking to the media, Solskjaer heaped praise on Fernandes and claimed that he instantly saw captaincy qualities in the Portugal midfielder. He went on to state that Maguire remained the captain under him as he liked what the Englishman brought on the pitch and said via Tribal Football:

"I knew Bruno Fernandes had captain qualities when I was manager at Manchester United. He's got the personality and quality – but he knows and I've told him – that he’s too passionate at times and he loses a bit of control. I loved Harry Maguire as a captain, he was the leader in that group for me when I was at the club."

"The way that Harry Maguire has handled himself with everything happening to him at Manchester United is top class and just shows the character he's got, that I want in players. They dig in, don't jump ship at the first opportunity, stay in there and do the best you can.‌ I remember his first training session, and he looked like a man mountain compared to the others, and he came in and played well, but obviously, over time, he got lots of criticism."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer managed Manchester United in 149 matches after his interim stint. He won 78 matches, lost 38 times, and drew the other 33 before getting sacked.

Harry Maguire among players ex-Manchester United star wants gone

Paul Parker spoke to BonusCodeBets earlier this season and claimed that Manchester United had 13 players who should not be playing for the club next season. He named Harry Maguire among them, along with Diogo Dalot, Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, and Joshua Zirkzee as the players who should be moved on in the summer.

Parker said:

“I mean, yeah, from the current squad, there are 13 players I would want to leave Manchester United. From the first-team squad. Many of them are quite obvious. I hope it will not take two or three transfer windows, but it can be tough to get rid of them because of their high wages."

“Casemiro and Eriksen are still good players, but they won’t get much football. So, for them, it’s more a case of doing what’s right for them. They deserve to play more football. Maguire is obvious to me, but people keep finding excuses for him. He is just not good enough and he is a big issue. It has carried on too long with him.”

The Red Devils have already loaned out Marcus Rashford and Antony this summer. Sancho, meanwhile, is out on loan at Chelsea with an obligation to make the move permanent.

