"He has to learn as well from that" - Arsenal icon Emmanuel Petit believes Mikel Arteta is to blame for Gunners dropping points in PL title race

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit believes Mikel Arteta has to take the blame for the Gunners dropping points. He stated that the manager not rotating enough has caused the players to drop off.

Arteta's side have dropped crucial points in their Premier League title run with draws against Liverpool and West Ham, but still have the race in their hands. They are four points ahead of Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Speaking to Legal Sportsbook, Petit claimed that the manager has to take responsibility for the recent drop in form. He said:

"Recently yes. I think it was the same against Liverpool. He took some time to make substitutions and some players should have been involved earlier. The likes of Trossard for example, who I think has been brilliant since he signed for Arsenal."

The Gunners legend continued:

"He has his first XI in his mind and he wants to stay with them until the end because he thinks they have been unbelievable since the beginning of the season. He's probably thinking, 'Why should I change them?' Because they were winning game after game? I can understand, but in the meantime, as he's such a young manager, maybe he has to learn as well from that."

Arsenal players fear losing the Premier League title, claims Petit

Emmanuel Petit also claimed that Arsenal players are now afraid of slipping in the title race, which has led to them making mistakes. He believes that Manchester City have the experience that the Gunners lack in their squad.

Petit told Legal Sportsbook:

"Maybe the fear of losing everything could be the reason. They have no experience in these situations as a team. When you look at Manchester City, they're used to winning trophies over the last few years, so they have the experience and they can handle their emotions well."

Speaking about their recent draws, the 52-year-old added:

"When you look at both games, they were leading 2-0 and playing very well but all of a sudden, they stopped playing and then their opponent came back into the game. Once they scored and put the pressure on then you didn't recognise the Arsenal you saw on the pitch anymore."

The Gunners will face Manchester City on Wednesday, April 26 in the Premier League, in what could be a title decider.

