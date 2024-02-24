“He should leave us”, “Coach has blood in his hands” - Manchester United fans furious as 21-year-old fails to start ahead of academy talent vs Fulham

Manchester United supporters are angry with manager Erik ten Hag's decision to start academy graduate Omari Forson ahead of Amad Diallo in their match against Fulham.

The clubs' main strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Anthony Martial are unavailable due to injury, and this has left a gap in the forward positions. Many were expecting Diallo, who has played just 36 minutes for the club this season, to get more playing time. However, Ten Hag opted for Forson instead.

Forson has also had very limited playing time in the first team, with only 16 minutes in the Premier League to his name. However, this hasn't stopped the 19-year-old from getting selected to play alongside Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford.

Expand Tweet

The debate from fans has mainly centered around why Omari Forson was chosen over other available options like Diallo and Antony. The latter happens to be the only first-team regular attacker sitting on the bench.

The manager has explained why he chose to start Forson, saying (via Metro):

"Because he deserves the position. Lately, he’s performing very well; over the last half year, he’s worked very hard, showed his progression and when he came on against Wolves and Newport, he had some impact."

He added:

“We have to replace Rasmus Hojlund and then you look at what is the best balance for this game, then the progression and development of the players and what they are showing during training sessions."

However, fans are not pleased with Forson's inclusion ahead of Amad Diallo, and they took to social media to share their thoughts. One fan said:

“No Amad again in playing XI, he should leave us in summer”

Another added:

“Coach has blood in his hands for ruining some players”

Here is a selection of their posts:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another fan said:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A fan stated:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another fan wondered:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reveals decision to drop Antony

Erik ten Hag has dropped Antony in recent games, telling the press that the Brazil international hasn't been impressive in training. Antony has not started a Premier League game for Manchester United in 2024, and that is yet to change against Fulham.

The Manchester United manager has explained why, telling the press (via GOAL):

"He has to prove a point, that he will do. And he has big potential. He hasn’t shown it lately, but I know what his talent is, and it’s about proving his talent, and it’s about him. And, yeah, he will probably get his opportunities, right? But, yeah, I think that was always the idea."

With Antony on the bench due to poor form, Manchester United will have to look at their academy graduates to take up the mantle. Amad Diallo and Omari Forson will be hoping they can improve on Antony's recent performances when they are called up into the starting lineup.