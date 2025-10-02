“He left no questions that he’s still the star” - Owen Hargreaves delivers verdict on ‘ridiculous’ display from Arsenal star v Olympiacos

Pundit Owen Hargreaves has hailed Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard for his performance in their 2-0 win over Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League. The Gunners maintained their perfect record in the competition this season with a second win in as many matches at the Emirates Stadium.

Former Manchester United and England star Hargreaves spoke on TNT Sports about the performance of Norway international Odegaard, praising him for his first half showing, in particular. The pundit referred to the midfielder as a joy to watch, stating that he proved his quality as the team's star despite their summer acquisitions.

"In the first-half he was the best player on the pitch by a country mile. He was at his absolute best. He left no questions that he’s still the star player at the moment. That’s probably as good as Odegaard can play. When he plays like that he’s just a joy to watch. The goal is all him, really", he said (via Metro.co.uk).

Martin Odegaard returned to the starting XI for Arsenal in their game against Olympiacos following a spell on the sidelines with a shoulder injury. The 26-year-old shouldered the creative burden for his side in the game, and it was his pass in the first half that led to the opener.

Odegaard played in Viktor Gyokeres with an exquisite ball which Hargreaves described as 'ridiculous' before the Swede saw his effort saved. Gabriel Martinelli reacted quickest to poke home the loose ball before the goalkeeper could gobble it up.

Arsenal boss praises Odegaard for Olympiacos display

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised midfielder Martin Odegaard for his performance in the Gunners' win over Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League. The former Real Madrid man registered an assist on his return to the starting XI in front of his fans in London.

Arteta spoke to reporters after the game, singling out Odegaard for praise after an impressive showing. He highlighted that the Norway international kept his side attacking with his pass selection on the night and expressed delight at his showing.

"He influenced the game in a manner which is very important for us. He continued to play forward, playing people through on goal. He should have scored a goal as well so very good to have him back at this level", he said via Metro.co.uk.

Gabriel Martinelli scored his second goal of this season's Champions League to open the scoring for the Gunners in the first half. Bukayo Saka came off the bench to score his Arsenal's second in added time and put the game to bed in style.

