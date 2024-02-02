"He left the stadium in a boot" - Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool star got injured in Chelsea win

Manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool have suffered an injury blow, with Darwin Nuez doubtful for the upcoming Arsenal clash. He said that the forward suffered a foot injury in the recent 4-1 win over Chelsea after an opponent stepped on him during the first half.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Premier League game against Arsenal, Klopp stated that Nunez suffered an injury in the first 20 minutes of the game against Chelsea at Anfield. Despite that, the Uruguayan played all 90 minutes.

Klopp also added that the Liverpool star left the stadium in a protective boot and said:

"A little side story you don't know, I don't know if Darwin will be available or not because after 20 minutes, someone stepped on his foot. Very painful after the game. He only took the boot off after the game because he didn't want to see it before. He knew there was something.

"He left the stadium in a boot and it was not a football boot. Nothing broken, x-ray clear but swollen. We have to see if he can get his foot back in a football boot or not. That takes time. I didn't see him this morning so we have to wait a little bit."

Liverpool are five points clear of third-placed Arsenal in the table and can extend the lead to eight with a win on Sunday, February 4, at the Emirates. The two sides drew 1-1 when they met at Anfield earlier this season.

Jurgen Klopp backs Liverpool star to get better

Jurgen Klopp has backed Darwin Nunez to get on the scoresheet soon despite missing chances against Chelsea. He believes that the forward is doing well and was just unlucky against the Blues, hitting the woodwork on four occasions.

He was quoted by LiverpoolECHO as saying:

"Insane first half, unbelievable. Outstanding. Why do we speak about Darwin? Obviously because he has so many situations where he missed. It is the first time since we count, a player hits the woodwork four times in a game. Yeah, now think you are in his boots, how that feels.

"Now missing a penalty, you could see at half-time he was really upset with himself. Imagine for a second he would take them on all. The numbers would be absolutely insane, to an extent where we wouldn't understand it anymore so it's normal."

Nunez has scored seven goals and assisted as many times for Liverpool this season in the Premier League. He has a total of 11 goals and as many assists in all competitions this season.

PauL Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and other PL GW 23 fixtures! Click here