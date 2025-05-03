“He has no legs left”, “Terrible player” - Fans deliver verdict on 22-year-old Barcelona star after 2-1 win over Real Valladolid

Barcelona fans were left disappointed with the performance of star forward Ansu Fati in their 2-1 win over Real Valladolid in LaLiga. The Spanish giants came from behind to defeat the already relegated side to move seven points clear of rivals Real Madrid, having played a game more.

With an eye on the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg against Inter Milan on Tuesday, Hansi Flick rang the changes for Valladolid. There was a rare start for 22-year-old Ansu Fati, who was one of nine players to come into the starting XI for La Blaugrana.

La Masia graduate turned outcast Fati played for just 45 minutes before he was taken off by Flick with his side trailing. The manager sent Raphinha on in his place, and the Brazilian forward scored his side's first goal in the game, justifying the manager's decision.

Barcelona fans understood the decision of the manager to haul off the Spaniard after only a half of football, and took to X to share their thoughts. A fan complained of the manager being unfair to Fati with his substitution.

"Tbh, I thought Ansu Fati was unfairly taken off. I liked his performance, he was sharp in the pockets, good associative play, looked a lot more confident in 1v1s & he created space for himself really well. Pau Victor should've been the one to be subbed for Raphinha", they wrote.

Another fan disagreed with the above submission, pointing out that Fati receives a great deal of protection from the club.

"What? Ansu Fati is the most protected in the squad atp", they wrote.

Another fan provided a justification for Flick's decision to take off Fati.

"The team doesn’t have the margins to be fair to anyone. A goal down in a must win game before a massive el clasico there is no justification for letting guys play if the result is not in hand", they wrote.

A fan expressed their belief in the former boy wonder, pointing out where he needs to improve.

"Ansu Fati has goals in him. A lot of goals. His strikes just need more venom", they posted.

Another fan admitted that Fati's talent remains, but he needs to find a place to play regularly.

"The talent is still there in Ansu Fati, he needs playing time and a miracle to stay fit for two consecutive years at least", they wrote.

A fan put forward a case for the forward, pointing out some of his qualities.

"Ansu Fati is a very decent player to be played as a backup left winger. His movements, in particular, are brilliant. Of course, not the same as it used to be like his golden period… Rightfully so, after such a long period of absence", they posted.

A fan blamed Fati's stunted development on Barcelona, pointing out that he did well on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion last season.

"Ansu Fati was performing well at Brighton until Barca went for him again. now he’s been destroyed completely", they wrote.

Another fan wrote off the forward as being close to the end of his career as a top-level footballer.

"He will have moments and only moments, but I still think Ansu Fati is done in Europe, I can't believe there is a team that would want to take him even as a squad player. Why ? Simply because he has no legs left, physically he is almost finished to be playing in the elite level", they posted.

Ansu Fati competed 15 passes in his 45 minutes of action, firing one attempt on target, with two attempts going off. He completed 100% of his dribbles and won five of seven ground duels in the first half of the encounter.

Barcelona edge Real Valladolid to extend lead atop LaLiga standings

Barcelona edged Real Valladolid by a 2-1 scoreline at the Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla to go seven points clear atop LaLiga. Hansi Flick's side came from behind to win against the side that sits in 20th place in the division.

The hosts took the lead against the run of play when Ivan Sanchez found the net for his side just six minutes in. Barcelona were stunned, and Flick quickly turned to his substitutes at the break. The German manager sent on Frenkie De Jong and Raphinha to help calm things ahead of forcing the issue, and they were pleased with the development.

It was Brazil forward Raphinha who drew his side level after a goalkeeping error, scoring in the 64th minute. The turnaround was completed seven minutes later when Fermin Lopez found the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Barcelona sit seven points clear of Real Madrid, who have played a game less. Los Blancos will face Celta Vigo on Sunday before a blockbuster El Clasico against Barcelona next weekend.

