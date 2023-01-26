"He is on the same level as Harry Kane and Mo Salah" - Wes Brown makes bold claims about Manchester United star

Manchester United hero Wes Brown has claimed that Marcus Rashford is on the same level as Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah. The Red Devils frontman is laying claim to being one of the Premier League's top forwards.

He has scored 17 goals and provided six assists in 28 games across competitions. It takes his overall to 110 goals and 63 assists in 331 matches throughout his time at Old Trafford.

Rashford has become as important to Erik ten Hag's side as Kane for Tottenham Hotspur and Salah for Liverpool over the years. Both have won the Golden Boot during their careers and have hit over 150 goals for their respective clubs. Brown reckons that Rashford is at the peak of his powers and compared him to the Premier League duo. He told Casinos En Ligne:

"He [Rashford] is electric when he’s on form. He looks sharp and focused and that’s really helped him. When he’s firing, opponents are scared of him and he is on the same level as Harry Kane and Mo Salah. He just needs to keep it going."

Rashford has bounced back from a disappointing 2021-22 campaign in which he managed just five goals and two assists in 32 games. The Englishman is enjoying life under Ten Hag. Brown claims the club have always known about the talent he possesses:

"Everyone associated with Man United has always known the talent is there and this season Marcus has really began to enjoy his football and understand his capabilities."

Ten Hag claims that Rashford is best placed to remain at Manchester United with his contract expiring in 2024. The Dutch coach said (via the Daily Mail):

"I think he (Rashford) understands Man United is his club, that’s first. But also, in this environment, in this team, I think he is playing his best football. Then, I would say this is the best place to be because we want to construct the best team, first in England, then in Europe, then in the world."

Manchester United urged to consider swap deal involving Anthony Martial and Harry Kane

Harry Kane continues to be linked with Manchester United.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has urged Manchester United to consider offering Martial in exchange for Tottenham striker Kane. The Gunners great claims that the Red Devils lack firepower and that the Spurs frontman is ideal for Ten Hag's side. He told his Wrighty's House podcast:

"When you look at United’s trajectory and where they are moving, get Harry Kane for three years. United will definitely do something because they’re not a million miles away right now."

Wright added:

"I’m confused how the speculation has come out, it must be from his camp. But if United came in now, let’s say they put £60m on the table and throw in Anthony Martial… that’s a very good deal."

Kane has been in red-hot form for the Spurs this season, scoring 18 goals in 29 appearances. Meanwhile, Martial's campaign has been plagued by injury issues, managing just 13 appearances and scoring five goals.

