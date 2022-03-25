“He is not on that level yet” – Kevin Campbell makes bold claim about terms of new contract for Bukayo Saka at Arsenal

Former Arsenal forward Kevin Campbell believes that while Bukayo Saka deserves a new contract, he should not be in the same wage-bracket as the club’s highest earner.

Thomas Partey is current Arsenal’s highest earner with a weekly salary of £200,000. The Gunners now want to tie Saka down to a new deal. A contract extension of £125,000-a-week has been mooted as per reports (h/t The Sun), and that would see the England international quadruple his current wages.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein EXCL: Arsenal have held an initial conversation with Bukayo Saka camp over a new contract. 20yo’s deal runs to 2023 + 1yr option in theathletic.com/3196311/2022/0… EXCL: Arsenal have held an initial conversation with Bukayo Saka camp over a new contract. 20yo’s deal runs to 2023 + 1yr option in #AFC favour. Club recently met agent & made intentions clear. Formal talks + offer expected to follow soon @TheAthleticUK 🚨 EXCL: Arsenal have held an initial conversation with Bukayo Saka camp over a new contract. 20yo’s deal runs to 2023 + 1yr option in #AFC favour. Club recently met agent & made intentions clear. Formal talks + offer expected to follow soon @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/3196311/2022/0…

Despite his stellar performances for the Gunners since making the grade to the senior team in 2019, Saka features nowhere near the club’s top ten earners (Source: spotrac).

Campbell explained that while he deserves a new contract, he is not at the level where he should be paid the same wages as Partey. He told Football Insider:

“Saka deserves a new deal but he doesn’t deserve to be up there with Thomas Partey. Look, he is a young, talented player but he is not on that level yet. I don’t know what he is earning now but he will get a big rise. It will be significant, I’m sure."

“Saka will not be one of the top earners at the club though. He needs to do a bit more to earn that. He is doing so well that he has earned a new contract and if continues on this trajectory he will earn another new deal. That is the way it has to work,” Campbell added.

The former forward went on to add that giving a young player a big contract could potentially send the wrong message.

He said:

“You don’t just make a young, gifted player the top earner. You only get that if you do crazy things. We have seen Arsenal hand out these big contracts in the past to their detriment. It has been a problem. I think they will take a more clever approach with Saka.”

Arsenal need to ensure they do not lose Saka

Arsenal have lost several talented players in the last decade or so because of their inability to offer more in wages or not being able to compete for trophies.

At just 20, Saka has a long career in front of him. The immediate plan should be to improve Saka’s wages so his head isn’t turned financially by other offers.

In the long run, however, Arsenal will need to build a team to challenge for silverware. The Gunners have failed to qualify for the Champions League since the 2016-17 season and need to target a return to the competition in the immediate future.

With talented players like Gabriel Martinelli, Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard, the Gunners have the potential to win some silverware in the coming years.

Edited by Parimal