“He is a liability” “Our weak link” – Manchester United fans unhappy with star player returning to line-up for Crystal Palace match

A section of Manchester United fans expressed their unhappiness on X (formerly Twitter) after Marcus Rashford returned to the starting XI to face Crystal Palace at Old Trafford later on Saturday (September 30).

The Red Devils secured an impressive 3-0 win against the Eagles in the third round of the Carabao Cup on September 27. They will be aiming to do more of the same against Roy Hodgson's men in the Premier League and move up the table. Ten Hag's side are currently ninth in the Premier League with just nine points from six games.

Andre Onana starts in goal. Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, and Sofyan Amrabat make up the defense with the latter filling in for the injured Sergio Reguilon. Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw are also unavailable due to injury.

The midfield consists of Casemiro, Mason Mount, and Bruno Fernandes, while Marcus Rashford, Facundo Pellistri, and Rasmus Hojlund complete the starting XI.

Fans are fuming that Erik ten Hag has recalled Rashford into the starting XI. The 25-year-old has been poor for his standards this season, registering just one goal and two assists in seven appearances. Moreover, he has been accused of being a selfish teammate in front of goal.

One fan wrote:

"Rashford is our weak link."

The same fan added:

"Why Is MBE on the Pitch? He is a liability."

Crystal Palace are 10th in the standings with eight points and will be looking to cause an upset against Manchester United.

"They want to see us knocked down" - Manchester United star Diogo Dalot addresses critics

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot recently addressed the criticism his team have received this season, believing that critics always want to see the Red Devils be knocked down.

Erik ten Hag's side have been quite poor this campaign, compared to their highs of last season - where they won the Carabao Cup and emphatically qualified for the UEFA Champions League.

The Red Devils have already suffered four defeats in all competitions after eight games and have yet to really hit the ground running. Moreover, they have seven key stars injured, which hasn't helped their woes at all.

Dalot said (via Tribal Football):

“Whether you like it or not, people always want to talk about Manchester United. Even when we lose, people just love the fact because they want to see us knocked down."

United have the chance to secure back-to-back wins against Crystal Palace later today, a feat they haven't accomplished since March 2018 in the Premier League.