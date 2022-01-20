"He was like a brick wall" - Rio Ferdinand lauds Manchester United star who played starring role in 3-1 Brentford victory

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has heaped praise on goalkeeper David De Gea following his brilliant first-half display against Brentford. The Red Devils secured a 3-1 win on the night.

De Gea was instrumental in keeping the score level at 0-0 going into half time. Brentford had a couple of brilliant opportunities to take the lead but were denied by the Spanish goalkeeper.

Midfielder Mathias Jensen was twice denied a goal in the first half by De Gea. The 31-year-old shot-stopper used his feet to deny the Bees a chance to take the lead.

At the break, Rio Ferdinand said the following on BT Sport:

"Without De Gea it could have been two or three. He is like a brick wall, how many times have we sat here and said that."

Brentford manager Thomas Frank also appreciated the performance put in by the Manchester United number one. He said:

"It was one of those nights, fair play to David de Gea, if we get those chances again one will go in the back of the net. Our intensity killed them, we showed that in the first half, we played the Brentford way."

David De Savior @TheDDGArmy Rio Ferdinand: "Without De Gea it could have been two or three. He is like a brick wall, how many times have we sat here and said that." Rio Ferdinand: "Without De Gea it could have been two or three. He is like a brick wall, how many times have we sat here and said that." https://t.co/mPZD1m8do1

David de Gea has redeemed himself this season following a disappointing Europa League final last season. As things stand, the former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper has made the most saves in the Premier League with 81.

To put things into perspective, second-placed Lukasz Fabianski has made just 70 saves this campaign.

David de Gea's renaissance has made it difficult for backup goalkeeper Dean Henderson to get regular game-time. The England international has made just four appearances for the Red Devils this season. Henderson is now rumored to be wanting a move away from Old Trafford.

A clinical second-half performance secures three points for Manchester United

Manchester United turned their form around in the second half and scored three goals to secure all three points against Brentford. Goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford were enough for United to return to winning ways.

The Red Devils also became the first side in the Premier League to secure 300 away wins in the history of the competition.

Despite their convincing win against the Bees, United remain seventh in the league standings. Ralf Rangnick's side have now amassed 35 points from 21 matches this season.

Also Read Article Continues below

Manchester United are now level on points with sixth-placed Arsenal. The Gunners, however, have a game in hand over chasing United.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava