"He doesn't like to be called Colo" - Brighton star Mac Allister details how Lionel Messi helped him in Argentina training 

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has revealed that Lionel Messi once helped him while training with the Argentina national team.

Speaking to The Athletic, Mac Allister explained that Messi told off members of the squad who were making fun of the Brighton man. He said:

"I trained with him when I was in the Argentinian squad twice, but I didn’t play with him. It was fantastic, the same as in the matches he trains. It’s something you cannot believe."

“I remember everyone called me ‘Colo’, which is ginger in Argentina. I don’t like it much and he told the team-mates that. He said, ‘He doesn’t like to be called Colo, so don’t call him that!’"

Mac Allister has been part of the Argentina national team set-up since 2019. However, the midfielder has only managed two appearances for La Albiceleste so far. He will hope to earn a call-up into Lionel Scaloni's side ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"I was really nervous" - Mac Allister on meeting Lionel Messi during Argentina training

Mac Allister was asked about the first time he met Lionel Messi and how he felt about being able to train with such an iconic footballer. He said:

"I was red, completely red. I didn’t want even to say hello. I was really nervous even to meet one of the best players in the world, but it was fantastic, of course. It’s something I’m not going to forget. It was magic when my dad played with Maradona and I could train with Lionel Messi. We are very proud of it."

Lionel Messi will captain his country in what will most likely be his final World Cup. The 34-year old won his first honours with the national team last year as La Albiceleste won the Copa America. The forward was the top scorer at the tournament and was named its best player. He will hope to sign off on a high by lifting the World Cup at Qatar this year.

