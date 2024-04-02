“He was like a child, crying on my shoulder for 25 seconds”: Ex-Argentina star on what Lionel Messi said before momentary retirement in 2016

Antonio 'Turco' Mohamed has revealed that Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international football in 2016 but repeatedly said it was not a decision for himself. Mohamed added that the Argentine cried on his shoulder after making the announcement.

Speaking to Argentine newspaper Olé, Mohamed said Messi made the retirement announcement after the 2016 Copa America final loss to Chile. Turco added that he could not recall what he told the Inter Miami star.

"I want to clarify that I did not know that five seconds ago, he had resigned from the National Team, I was not aware of it," Mohamed said. "I hugged him before I knew. I was listening to him crying and Messi was telling me: 'It's not for me, it's not for me'. I don't remember what I said to him, what I really answered him. He was like a child, crying on my shoulder for 25 seconds."

Argentina had lost back-to-back finals to Chile, and it was Lionel Messi's third loss in the Copa America final.

Why did Lionel Messi retire and then make a return?

Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international football and claimed that the fourth major final loss was too much for him and that it was time for him to walk away. He said (via BBC):

"For me, the national team is over. I've done all I can. It hurts not to be a champion."

He added:

"It's been four finals, I tried. It was the thing I wanted the most, but I couldn't get it, so I think it's over. I think this is best for everyone. First of all for me, then for everyone. I think there's a lot of people who want this, who obviously are not satisfied, as we are not satisfied reaching a final and not winning it. It's very hard, but the decision is taken. Now I will not try more and there will be no going back."

However, the forward made a return to the national team a few months later and said:

"Many things went through my head the day of the last final and I seriously thought of leaving, but I love this country and this shirt too much. I'm grateful to all the people who wanted me to continue playing with Argentina, hopefully, we can give them something to cheer about soon."

Lionel Messi went on to win the Copa America in 2021 by beating Brazil. He also added the FIFA World Cup to his collection in 2022.

