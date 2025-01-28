"He doesn't like coming 2nd" - Piers Morgan asks Al-Nassr to sign 'few more winners' to help Cristiano Ronaldo compete for SPL title

British broadcaster Piers Morgan has urged Al-Nassr to sign more proven winners to help Cristiano Ronaldo compete for the SPL title. The Portuguese legend has been in Saudi Arabia since 2023, but has failed to lead the team to the title.

Morgan, whose controversial interview with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner led to his departure from Manchester United, urged the team to sign more quality players. Speaking with DAZN in a recent interview, the Briton said (via Al Nassr Zone on X):

“Al-Nassr clearly at the moment are not firing as Cristiano would like them to. I know Cristiano, he doesn't like coming 2nd. You need a few more winners in that team & you can do it.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has been impressive for the side this season, bagging 20 goals and three assists in 23 appearances. Despite his heroics, the team sits fourth in the Saudi Pro League, eight points behind table-toppers Al-Hilal.

"For me, it is an honour that the league is growing" - Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo honored to play in Saudi Pro League

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo stated earlier this month that he is proud to play in the Saudi Pro League. The Portuguese legend joined the league in January 2023 and set the tone for the arrival of other stars from Europe to the league.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner spoke of his pride in helping the league grow and its impact on the local game. Speaking with the league's official media channel, the Portuguese star said (via ESPN):

"In terms of individual and collective, we are still there; we are still improving. For me, it is an honour that the league is growing and many star players are coming to make the league even better and more competitive. To be the first one -- let's say a star -- to come here is an honour, but what I'm looking forward to is the next five to 10 years of the league still improving. Not only the first teams, but also the academies."

"Not just for the future of the Saudi [players] and the league, but for the country and to compete with other leagues, this is my dream. And this is what I will try to help the country and league reach and be there at that level."

Cristiano Ronaldo became the most prolific player in football history after arriving at Al-Nassr with over 900 goals in professional football. He is currently in the final months of his contract, but he is likely to sign an extension before the summer.

