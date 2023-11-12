"He wouldn't like to jump ship" – Journalist delivers big transfer update on Manchester United superstar

Casemiro is not likely to depart Manchester United in the upcoming winter transfer window, according to reputed journalist Ben Jacobs.

Casemiro, 31, has recently emerged on a number of Saudi Arabian clubs' transfer radars. One of the midfielder's suitors are expected to test the Red Devils' resolve by tabling a bid next year, as per 90min.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jacobs provided his insight into the Brazilian's potential plans amid interest from the Saudi Pro League. He said:

"With Saudi Arabia, we're not going to see the same window in January as we did over the summer. A lot of the big names that the Saudi clubs will be looking for will be in the summer of 2024 rather than January, partly because the deal-makers want to wait and see how the league table pans out and partly because many of the quotas are full or close to full."

Jones claimed that Casemiro is likely to stay at Manchester United until the end of the ongoing 2023-24 campaign. He continued:

"Casemiro has been a name – like many others such as Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min – on a list of possible targets for 2024. But the indication at this point is that he wouldn't like to jump ship from Manchester United mid-season. The Saudi clubs, I think, will be looking for that type of profile in the summer rather than January."

Casemiro, who arrived from Real Madrid in a potential £70 million move in 2022, is currently out with a hamstring problem. He has scored four goals and provided one assists in 12 appearances across competitions for Erik ten Hag's outfit this season, racking up 951 minutes.

Manchester United legend unhappy despite latest 1-0 home victory against Luton Town

After Manchester United's 1-0 victory over Luton Town at Old Trafford on Saturday (November 11), Red Devils legend Paul Scholes shared his feedback on the hosts' outing. He told Premier League Productions:

"They got the job done. It wasn't a great performance, as we've seen, probably didn't create as much as you would have liked. Luton made it very difficult for them throughout the game but it's job done. They've won the game and hopefully now, [they have] a nice little break for a couple of weeks and come back and find a bit of form."

Manchester United, who have lost nine times in 18 games this season, are sixth in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 21 points from 12 matches. They are on a fine run of form on the domestic front, registering four wins in their last five league matches so far this season.

Erik ten Hag's outfit will next travel to Everton for their Premier League match, on Sunday (November 26), after the international break.