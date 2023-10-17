“He liked to party and involved the group” – Fabio Capello explains why he fired Ronaldo Nazario at Real Madrid 

Former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello has revealed the reason for firing Ronaldo Nazario from the club.

One of the best strikers of his generation, Ronaldo spent a four-and-a-half season stint with Los Blancos from 2002 to 2007, bagging 103 goals and 35 assists in 177 games across competitions.

The Brazilian's final season at the club in 2006-07 was beset by issues of the player's infamous penchant to party and involving the entire group. Moreover, Ronaldo also had weight issues, which eventually led to his departure.

Capello recalled, as per Partidazocope (via Madrid Xtra), why he forced Ronaldo out of the club:

“I decided to fire Ronaldo, he liked to party & involved the group. Ronaldo weighed 94 kilos in 2007. I told him to lose weight & he came down to 92.5.”

Ronaldo Nazario was a pale shadow of his illustrious self after leaving Los Blancos. He spent spells at AC Milan and Corinthians before retiring in 2011.

How did Real Madrid fare under Fabio Capello?

Former Real Madrid boss Fabio Capello

Fabio Capello had two one-season stints in charge of Real Madrid. His first stint was in 1996-97. In 48 games across competitions, the Italian's team won 31 times and lost on five occasions.

Los Blancos won the La Liga title that season, finishing two points clear of Barcelona, who bagged 90 points in 42 games. Capello's team won 27 league games and lost four times, scoring 85 goals and conceding 36. They also made the Round of 16 in the Copa del Rey, where they lost 3-2 to Barca on aggregate.

However, Capello left his job and returned to manage AC Milan. Less than a decade later, the Italian once again landed at Real Madrid, in the summer of 2006.

He had another impressive season at the helm, delivering their 30th league title - Madrid's first in four years - and a Round-of-16 finish in the Copa del Rey. Madrid also reached the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, losing to Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate.

Capello managed the team in exactly 50 games across competitions in his second stint, winning 28 times, losing 10. Once again, he left after just one season, getting the sack, as the club thought that Capello wasn't the right man to take them forward.