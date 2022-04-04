“He likes to attack the space, like Cristiano [Ronaldo]” – Cedric Soares compares Arsenal teammate to Manchester United superstar

Arsenal defender Cedric Soares has compared his teammate Gabriel Martinelli to Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

In an interview with the Evening Standard, the Gunners' full-back claims that he has been incredibly impressed by the young Brazilian international. Soares stated that he was impressed by the way Martinelli attacks space, similar to the way that his international compatriot Ronaldo does. He said:

“Gabi has this aim for goal. He likes to attack the space, like Cristiano [Ronaldo]. He likes to score goals, like everyone does. But Gabi has this willingness to fight. Even when he doesn’t play, he keeps working the same way. He is an easy young kid to talk with. You talk and you can see he listens to you. He’s talented but the way he works is fantastic.”

Martinelli has been widely praised for his performances this season, scoring five goals in 19 games. Soares hopes that the 20-year-old can continue his form to help the Gunners claim a Champions League spot for the first time in five seasons.

Soares has played 12 times this season as a replacement right-back and also played with Ronaldo during Portugal's tournament victory at Euro 2016.

now.arsenal @now_arsenaI



Elite mentality! I can’t explain how much I love this from Gabriel Martinelli…Elite mentality! #afc I can’t explain how much I love this from Gabriel Martinelli…Elite mentality! #afc https://t.co/B6S3zHk6mX

Soares highlights Arteta's impact at Arsenal

The 30-year-old defender was signed by Mikel Arteta in 2020 and Soares claims that he has seen the Spaniard have a real impact at the Emirates. The Portuguese international was full of praise for Arteta, saying:

“He is a demanding coach in a lot of moments. I wouldn’t say strict. Strict is a strong word. I had coaches who were maybe more strict than him. He has a very good balance."

“He is the most complete coach in every detail, he works on everything. There is not one area that maybe you don’t see and that he doesn’t work on. Every process is clear for everyone.”

The Gunners are currently favorites to finish fourth in the Premier League ahead of their arch-rivals Tottenham. Soares feels that Arteta has everyone at the club fighting for the same goals.

Achieving a Champions League spot would be an outstanding achievement for the north London side, considering they lost their first three league games of the season. Soares believes this is where his current side should be. He said:

It’s a massive club. You travel somewhere and you see someone that supports Arsenal. It’s incredible. It’s in another dimension. I feel proud to be able to play here. I feel at home.”

GoonerTalk @GoonerTaIk Dani Alves calling Gabriel Martinelli ‘Phenomeno’ is just about the biggest praise a Brazilian footballer can give. That name is reserved for Ronaldo and Ronaldo only. The last Brazil player Alves referred to as ‘Phenomeno’ was a 20-year-old Santos forward by the name of Neymar. Dani Alves calling Gabriel Martinelli ‘Phenomeno’ is just about the biggest praise a Brazilian footballer can give. That name is reserved for Ronaldo and Ronaldo only. The last Brazil player Alves referred to as ‘Phenomeno’ was a 20-year-old Santos forward by the name of Neymar.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar