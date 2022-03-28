"He likes diving" - Wayne Rooney says former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo was 'so f***ing annoying' 

Wayne Rooney recently joked about former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, calling him "fu***ing annoying."

The duo achieved great success playing together for United, winning multiple league titles along with a Champions League trophy. However, when they faced each other in their national colors in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, things were quite different.

TC @totalcristiano Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney contributed to 68% of total Manchester United goals from 2006/07 to 2008/09. Whilst 3-peating the Premier League and winning the Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney contributed to 68% of total Manchester United goals from 2006/07 to 2008/09. Whilst 3-peating the Premier League and winning the Champions League. https://t.co/ibGmgWPKin

England lost 3-1 to Portugal on penalties in the quarter-finals as Rooney was sent off. Many believe he was sent off due to Ronaldo's aggressive appeal to the referee after the Englishman's challenge on Ricardo Carvalho.

Speaking at a black-tie event in Manchester on Saturday, Rooney spoke about his former teammate and the World Cup incident and said (via The Sun):

“Cristiano was so good and so f***ing annoying at the same time. He is probably not as good now but he is probably just as annoying. He likes diving.”

He added:

“I had no issue with Cristiano whatsoever. I spoke to him in the tunnel. I said, ‘I have no issue with you getting me sent off’, because I’d spent the first half trying to get him booked for diving. I am English, he is Portuguese. When we are playing I do not give a f*** about him. He is not my mate. But when we have finished, we are mates again.”

Manchester United hope Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot benefit from potential national success

Portugal defeated Turkey 3-1 in the World Cup qualifiers on Thursday, 24 March. They will now face North Macedonia, who beat Italy 1-0, on Tuesday, 29 March for the chance to feature in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

It could be a huge moment for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner as this could be his final World Cup appearance. He was impressive against Turkey, being involved in the first two goals. Fernandes and Dalot were also decent in helping their side secure the win.

Mozo Football @MozoFootball Diogo Dalot created more chances (3), attempted more crosses (4) and made more tackles than any other Portugal player against Turkey.



Fantastic. #Portugal Diogo Dalot created more chances (3), attempted more crosses (4) and made more tackles than any other Portugal player against Turkey.Fantastic. #PORTUR 🇵🇹 Diogo Dalot created more chances (3), attempted more crosses (4) and made more tackles than any other Portugal player against Turkey. Fantastic. #PORTUR #Portugal https://t.co/si2eaNJ9ca

Manchester United will hope that the trio return to Old Trafford rejuvenated if they beat North Macedonia on Tuesday. The Red Devils sit sixth in the Premier League, four points off fourth-placed Arsenal, who have played one game more. The two teams, however, are set to face each other at the Emirates Stadium on 23 April.

It could be a crucial fixture and a big couple of months for the Red Devils. The likes of Ronaldo, Fernandes and Dalot could have a big part to play if Manchester United are to make it to the top four.

