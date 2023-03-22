"He links play a lot of the time" - Michael Owen heaps praises on 'underrated' Arsenal star

Michael Owen has named Ben White as the underrated player in Arsenal's starting XI. He believes that the defender does well at both ends of the pitch and helps Bukayo Saka.

White has been deployed at right-back by Mikel Arteta this season, and the former Brighton & Hove Albion star has delivered. He has played 28 matches in the league and has scored once while assisting thrice.

Speaking on Premier League productions, Owen claimed that White was the underrated player in the Arsenal side. He said:

"Very good (the partnership between White and Saka). That combination play on that right-hand side, Ben White and Saka, is a very important one for Arsenal. White gets forward. He links play a lot of the time. He has got the pace as well to get back – I feel he is a bit of an underrated player for Arsenal."

Ben White praised by Arsenal legend

Arsenal's Invincible Lauren has also heaped praise on Ben White and claimed that he was pleased to see the way the Englishman was playing this season.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Lauren claimed the defender is playing out of position and has still managed to deliver for the club. He said:

"I'm very pleased with his playing and the way he has been performing. He's been performing very well. He gives so much for the team. It's not his natural position, but tactically, I believe for Arteta, he's been one of the key members this season."

Lauren added:

"When playing [Oleksandr] Zinchenko in the middle of the pitch, Ben White allows for the defensive system to be more flexible where you can form a back three with Gabriel and Saliba. His versatility is hugely beneficial to Arsenal, he's been a key player this season and I've been impressed, definitely."

Talking about Gareth Southgate omitting White, Lauren continued:

"It is similar for Ben and Trent [Alexander Arnold]. We have players ahead of those two and we are blessed with talent. Kyle [Walker] and Tripps [Kieran Trippier] were the ones who played during the World Cup and have been consistent while Reece [James] has come back."

