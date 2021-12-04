“He literally became my favorite player” - Freddy Adu reveals how “amazing” Cristiano Ronaldo helped him during Manchester United trial

Former teenage sensation Freddy Adu has expressed his admiration for Manchester United talisman Cristiano Ronaldo. Adu revealed how Ronaldo helped him during his trial with The Red Devils.

Adu made headlines when he signed for DC United as a 14-year-old in 2004. Naturally, this attracted attention from some of the most elite clubs in Europe, including Manchester United.

The prodigy was on trial with the Old Trafford club, training alongside the likes of Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ryan Giggs. Ronaldo was en route to becoming one of the best players in the world. However, Adu revealed how the Portuguese prodigy went out of his way to help him.

Here's what he said:

"Everybody is always talking about Ronaldo is arrogant, he is this and that, but let me tell you that out of all of the players that were there – he was the one person out of all of them that made it a point to come to me, to talk to me, offered to take me to dinner."

The 32-year-old further added:

"I mean, he was an amazing person. Of course, I already had huge respect for Ronaldo, but after that, I had so much respect for him and he literally became my favourite player just because of the kind of person that he was and what I witnessed."

Sadly, Adu was unable to carve out a career for himself at Manchester United. However, his anecdote about Cristiano Ronaldo reiterates the positive impact he has on the youngsters of a team.

Cristiano Ronaldo reaches mind-numbing milestone following Manchester United's victory against Arsenal

The Red Devils ended midweek with an enthralling victory against the Gunners. Emile Smith Rowe's goal was canceled out by Bruno Fernandes. However, Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines yet again after scoring a brace against United's bitter rivals.

The Portuguese scored his 800th and 801st career goals against Arsenal. Interestingly, a video of Ronaldo's sprint from the game has gone viral.

Ronaldo's leg-pumping sprint from United's box to Arsenal's to score what could've been his third goal has attracted a lot of attention.

New Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick on Cristiano Ronaldo: "At his age, I have never seen a player who is still that physically fit and he is still a player who can easily make the difference."

Although Ronaldo isn't someone who has a reputation for constant press, his agility and movement at the age of 36 has put an end to criticisms around his involvement.

Manchester United take on Crystal Palace on December 5 after an emphatic win against Arsenal. Furthermore, this will be Ralf Rangnick's first game in-charge of the club.

Edited by Rohit Mishra