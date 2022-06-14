“He literally supports Arsenal why aren’t we trying”, “Arteta and Edu out” – Gunners’ fans in ‘tears’ as club set to miss out on transfer target

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a £25 million fee with Brighton & Hove Albion for Yves Bissouma, and Arsenal fans have reacted furiously.

Antonio Conte's revolution at Spurs continues to take shape off the back of an impressive end to the season for the Italian manager, who clinched fourth.

That was at the expense of Arsenal, who faltered with three games left of the season, including a 3-0 defeat in the north London derby.

Tottenham have yet again usurped the Gunners but this time for Bissouma, 25, who has been one of the Premier League's most coveted midfielders.

The Malian midfielder made 28 appearances last season, scoring two goals and registering as many assists.

He looks set to join Dejan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur and potentially Everton striker Richarlison at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Here are some reactions from Twitter of Gunners fans ruing about missing out on the Brighton star to their north London rivals:

Deeliight @Deeliight_1 @garyjacob Where tf is Arteta and edu in all of this @garyjacob Where tf is Arteta and edu in all of this😭😭😭

Aran @As7Afc @garyjacob WHAT IS GOING ON FFS. BISSOUMA HAS BEEN BENDING OVER FOR A YEAR FOR US AND WE LETTING SPURS TAKE HIM @garyjacob WHAT IS GOING ON FFS. BISSOUMA HAS BEEN BENDING OVER FOR A YEAR FOR US AND WE LETTING SPURS TAKE HIM

FTBL @M1LKZ8 @garyjacob He literally supports arsenal why aren’t we trying to buy him @garyjacob He literally supports arsenal why aren’t we trying to buy him

Arsenal miss out to Tottenham Hotspur yet again

Yves Bissouma heads to the White side of north London

It's becoming somewhat of a running theme for Arsenal fans with Tottenham beating them to the post throughout the first-half of this year.

It happened in the league with Spurs thrashing them 3-0 on May 12 before going on to displace them in fourth position.

Mikel Arteta's side capitulated in the dying embers of the season, having looked likely to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2016.

Antonio Conte's men would claim fourth and as a result be playing in Europe's elite club competition next season with just a mere point deciding matters.

Not Match of the Day @NOT_MOTD Brighton’s Bissouma laughing at the Arsenal players after missing out on top four. Brighton’s Bissouma laughing at the Arsenal players after missing out on top four. 😂 https://t.co/Pudp2TNexN

The Lilywhites looked to have beaten the Gunners to Everton forward Richarlison as well.

According to UOL (via HITC), Spurs have held negotiations with the Toffees to sign Richarlison in a £51 million deal.

Off the back of those reports, the reason the Brazilian star could opt for Tottenham over Arsenal has been revealed.

UOL (via Football London) reports that Richarlison is fearful that he would soon be forgotten at the Emirates Stadium, a big blow to Arteta's attacking plans this summer transfer window.

But the latest setback for Arteta and Gunners fans is missing out on Bissouma, who has long been one of the league's top performing midfielders.

A real imposing, tenacious and slick defensive midfielder who can control games so elegantly, as has been the case on numerous occasions at the Amex Stadium.

Spurs are positioning themselves towards a potential title charge and their north London rivals are being left behind.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far