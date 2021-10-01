"He was a little upset" - Manchester United's Alex Telles claims Cristiano Ronaldo was frustrated against Villarreal, reveals why

Although Manchester United got all three coveted points against Villareal thanks to an injury-time goal from Cristiano Ronaldo, Alex Telles has claimed that the Portuguese marksman was upset during the game.

According to Telles, the lack of service up front was a source of frustration for Ronaldo. He said:

"So, it was the first time I play with him. Off the pitch, we already have this closer relationship because we speak Portuguese. And five minutes before he was a little upset that we didn’t get any balls to him. I said, ‘It will arrive, it will arrive, stay concentrated because it will arrive.'"

The defender also recalled how Cristiano Ronaldo pushed Manchester United ahead with 95 minutes on the clock and said:

"And as soon as I went off, Ronaldo doesn’t need much, right? We know his quality, we see it on a daily basis. So it only took one ball in the box and he gave us the victory. It’s a dream."

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had also spoken proudly about Cristiano Ronaldo, discussing the impact he has had on his return to the club: Solskjaer said:

"The Stretford End has sucked a few balls in before. I know that. That's probably what happens and, when you've got Cristiano on the pitch, there's always a chance. Seriously, he's so good in front of goal. He has an impact on everyone - the crowd, the players, the whole club."

Alex Telles could find more playing time at Manchester United after scoring his first goal

Manchester United v Villarreal CF: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Alex Telles also shared an emotional message on Instagram about scoring his very first goal for Manchester United. The 28-year-old moved to Old Trafford back in 2020 but has only managed nine Premier League appearances for the club.

However, with Luke Shaw limping off during the Aston Villa game, Solskjaer may be inclined to continue playing Telles at left-back. Having scored his first goal for the club, Telles' confidence will be sky-high and Solskjaer will look to take advantage of this as Manchester United play Everton in the league tomorrow.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

