“He does not live for football” - Ex-PSG star makes interesting Neymar claim in terms of Ballon d’Or battle with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Javier Pastore has made a major claim regarding Neymar, comparing the Brazilian with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The former Argentina international has claimed that Neymar did not give his everything to the game which is why he never quite managed to reach the levels of Ronaldo and Messi.

Neymar was widely tipped to become the heir to the thrones of Messi and Ronaldo and a future Ballon d'Or winner but his career never quite unfolded the way most had expected. Pastore, who spent a season alongside the Brazilian at PSG, opined that the now-Al Hilal star had everything in his locker a footballer can dream of.

However, the Argentine claimed that Neymar never had the drive and hunger like other football greats, which is why he never reached Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's levels. Pastore told French media outlet LaNacion, as quoted by Essentially Sports:

“A phenomenon, very good people. He lives his life the way he wants. No one is going to manage his life. Taking out Messi, I have never seen another player as talented as Ney. He has all the qualities. Reaction? The best. Speed? He is very fast. Ball driving? The best. Dribbling? He does what he wants for you. Goal? With either foot. Leap? He goes very high. He has everything. If you say a dream player, how do you want him? You say Neymar.”

The former Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder added:

“If he had wanted, he would fight for the Ballon d’Or against Messi, Cristiano, and whoever, but he lives his life in a different way. He does not live for football 100%. I love him very much. I have written to him quite a bit now, during his injury. At first, I expected someone arrogant, and I was wrong.”

Neymar is currently on the books of Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal having joined them in the summer from PSG in a deal worth a reported €90 million. He remains the most expensive footballer to date and is also the most expensive purchase in Saudi Pro League history.

Heavily tipped as a future Ballon d'Or winner since his youth, Neymar's career has been pretty successful but as an individual, he certainly has not realized his potential.

