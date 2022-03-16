“He’ll be a better person” – Paul Parker explains why it’s a ‘bonus’ for Manchester United star to leave Old Trafford

Former Manchester United full-back Paul Parker claimed that a potential exit for Aaron Wan-Bissaka comes with a "bonus" for the player.

Wan-Bissaka signed for Manchester United in a £50 million deal from Crystal Palace in June 2019. The right-back was viewed as a long-term solution at the club and had a decent start at Old Trafford. However, consistent injury troubles and his poor form this season have led to rumors linking him to an exit.

Manchester United will reportedly put the 24-year-old on the transfer list and are going to enter the market for a replacement. The decision might have also been influenced by Diogo Dalot’s recent resurgence at Manchester United.

Regardless, Parker believes that Wan-Bissaka need not be too dejected over the potential move. Speaking to BonusCodeBets, Parker said:

“If it is that way, it’s a shame. But the bonus for him is that he has been there and he has done it, so experience-wise, he’ll be a better person after being there, as long as he keeps his head right, and not take it as a negative. Because the negative could have been if he had turned it down, saying he was content playing for Crystal Palace.”

Aaron Wan-Bissaka another one of the senior Manchester United players set to leave?

It would be fair to say that a plethora of recent transfers have not worked out quite so well for the Red Devils. Fans were happy with Wan-Bissaka’s defensive game but the English fullback’s form this season has led to constant criticism.

The Englishman's lack of attacking ability and constant injury struggles means that the 24-year-old has regressed since making his big money move.

While there is still time for Wan-Bissaka to save his United career, the same might not be true for several other players. Multiple senior stars including Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, Cristiano Ronaldo and even Marcus Rashford have been linked with exits in recent weeks.

The club is in need of thorough rejuvenation that can only begin once a long-term manager has been signed. That, and any subsequent signings that United plan to make, will also depend on whether they qualify for the Champions League next season.

Despite their victory over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, that seems unlikely for the time being. They sit in fifth position, one point behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have played three more games.

