"He'll definitely be on the pitch" - Solskjaer confirms Cristiano Ronaldo's second Manchester United debut

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stressed that Cristiano Ronaldo will definitely make his second debut for the club against Newcastle on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Premier League clash, Solskjaer admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo has trained well since returning to Manchester United. The Red Devils boss also touched on the fact that he had a really good outing with Portugal, signaling he is fit and raring to go.

“He's been having a good pre-season with Juventus, played with the national team and had a good week with us, he'll definitely be on the pitch at some point, that's for sure.”

Despite revealing that Cristiano Ronaldo will play a part for Manchester United against Newcastle, Solskjaer remained coy on whether the forward will be in the starting line-up.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Cristiano Ronaldo WILL make his second Manchester United debut against Newcastle on Saturday 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/dhwCEn2U8t — Goal (@goal) September 10, 2021

Irrespective of whether he starts or comes off the bench, Manchester United will be delighted with the update provided by Solskjaer. The decibel levels are expected to be at an all-time high at Old Trafford on Saturday as Manchester United welcome back Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes intentions clear ahead of Manchester United second debut

Ahead of his imminent second debut at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has made his intentions clear. The Portuguese has stated he has not returned to the club on vacation and stressed on a desire to win more trophies at Manchester United.

"This is why I am here [to win trophies]. I am not here for a vacation. As I told you, before was good, winning important things and I wore the shirt before many years ago, but I am here to win again."

"People speak about the age but they should know I'm different. I am different. I'm different than the rest of the people. I show off all the time year by year and this year will be the same."

"I'm here to make history and put Manchester United where they deserve to be."

All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo as he makes his second Manchester United debut against Newcastle tomorrow. The Red Devils are currently third in the Premier League, having secured two wins and a draw in three games so far.

Cristiano Ronaldo here back at Old Trafford. Manchester United have their number 7. 🔴🏟 #CR7 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/PkbdGT2gqE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 9, 2021

With the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, Solskjaer will be hoping he can finally end the Premier League title drought at Manchester United. Notably, the Portuguese forward lifted three Premier League titles, among several other trophies, during his first Manchester United stint.

