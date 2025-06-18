"He’ll earn a team 10-12 points a season" - Manchester United legend wants Ruben Amorim to sign 32-year-old goalkeeper as Andre Onana replacement

Former Manchester United winger Lee Sharpe has told the club to sign Emi Martinez this summer. He is not a fan of Andre Onana and believes the Aston Villa man will earn them 10-12 points in a season.

Speaking to AceOdds, Sharpe said that Martinez has the right attitude and charisma to do well at Manchester United. He believes that the 32-year-old goalkeeper will be like Peter Schmeichel and said:

“United have been linked with Emi Martinez and I don’t think there’s a club in the world that wouldn’t take Martinez. I think his attitude and charisma is great and he spreads that to his back four. He’s like Schmeichel. He makes saves he shouldn’t pull off and he’ll earn a team 10-12 points a season.”

Sharpe went on to say that David de Gea was much better than Onana and that Manchester United should have retained him. He said:

“I think the goalkeeping area is a questionable one. Is it a priority? No. But if the opportunity comes along to upgrade and get a few quid for Onana then I think it’s something they’ll look at. I’m still surprised they let David de Gea go. I know his last two seasons weren’t great but I still think they were better than what Onana has been. He pulls off good saves but then he lets in school boy error goals.”

Manchester United let De Gea leave for free after his contract expired in 2023. He did not join any side in the 2023/24 season and moved to Fiorentina last summer.

Andre Onana not helped by Manchester United squad, claims Lee Sharpe

Lee Sharpe believes Andre Onana's mistakes have been exposed more than necessary due to the lack of goals by the forwards. He believes the goalkeeper is good with his feet, but not the basic goalkeeping skills. He told AceOdds:

“Onana hasn’t been helped by the fact United don’t score enough goals. If they scored two or three his mistakes would be under less scrutiny. He’d get away with the mistakes he’s making. Currently though he’s causing them issues. I understand he’s good with his feet and it’s like having an extra player but I think it’s costing United more than they’re gaining.”

Manchester United have been linked with Emiliano Martinez and Marc-Andre ter Stegen this summer. They are yet to make a move for both goalkeepers but are keeping tabs.

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More