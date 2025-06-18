"He’ll earn a team 10-12 points a season" - Manchester United legend wants Ruben Amorim to sign 32-year-old goalkeeper as Andre Onana replacement

Former Manchester United winger Lee Sharpe has told the club to sign Emi Martinez this summer. He is not a fan of Andre Onana and believes the Aston Villa man will earn them 10-12 points in a season.
Speaking to AceOdds, Sharpe said that Martinez has the right attitude and charisma to do well at Manchester United. He believes that the 32-year-old goalkeeper will be like Peter Schmeichel and said:
“United have been linked with Emi Martinez and I don’t think there’s a club in the world that wouldn’t take Martinez. I think his attitude and charisma is great and he spreads that to his back four. He’s like Schmeichel. He makes saves he shouldn’t pull off and he’ll earn a team 10-12 points a season.”
Sharpe went on to say that David de Gea was much better than Onana and that Manchester United should have retained him. He said:
“I think the goalkeeping area is a questionable one. Is it a priority? No. But if the opportunity comes along to upgrade and get a few quid for Onana then I think it’s something they’ll look at. I’m still surprised they let David de Gea go. I know his last two seasons weren’t great but I still think they were better than what Onana has been. He pulls off good saves but then he lets in school boy error goals.”
Manchester United let De Gea leave for free after his contract expired in 2023. He did not join any side in the 2023/24 season and moved to Fiorentina last summer.
Andre Onana not helped by Manchester United squad, claims Lee Sharpe
Lee Sharpe believes Andre Onana's mistakes have been exposed more than necessary due to the lack of goals by the forwards. He believes the goalkeeper is good with his feet, but not the basic goalkeeping skills. He told AceOdds:
“Onana hasn’t been helped by the fact United don’t score enough goals. If they scored two or three his mistakes would be under less scrutiny. He’d get away with the mistakes he’s making. Currently though he’s causing them issues. I understand he’s good with his feet and it’s like having an extra player but I think it’s costing United more than they’re gaining.”
Manchester United have been linked with Emiliano Martinez and Marc-Andre ter Stegen this summer. They are yet to make a move for both goalkeepers but are keeping tabs.