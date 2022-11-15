"He’ll end up in the bloody jungle" - Cristiano Ronaldo told he's 'drunk on his own recognizability' after scathing Manchester United interview 

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has lambasted Cristiano Ronaldo for his scathing Manchester United interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV.

Although the entire 90 minutes of the interview is yet to be released, certain snippets have been released over the course of the past few days where the Manchester United forward has called out many names.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner took digs at Manchester United's owners, the Glazers, as well as manager Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo stated that he missed the pre-season due to health issues that his children were going through. However, the Red Devils star accused the club's hierarchy of not believing his predicament.

Following the bombshell interview, Jordan criticized Cristiano Ronaldo for his behavior. The English businessman said on talkSPORT:

“No one can be told that they’re going to play forever. This guy is getting drunk on his own recognisability and he’ll end up in the bloody jungle with Matt Hancock in a years’ time if he carries on in this way! I look at it and I find it disappointing because he is a wonderful player. I find it depressing because players drive the football world. There’s a chain of authority and they are the end-game.

“Yes he has half a billion followers and yes they can sensationalise it into this awful life story, but we’re talking about a player who is getting paid half a million pounds a week by the Glazers who he suggests don’t care about the football club. Has he forgotten that they’re paying him half a million pounds a week?"

Ronaldo is on a reported £480,000-per-week wages. After a good first season, his numbers have fallen off this season. He has bagged only three goals and two assists in 16 games across competitions.

Simon Jordan responds to Cristiano Ronaldo saying former Manchester United teammates are not his friends

Cristiano Ronaldo also hit out at former teammates Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville, who have criticized the 37-year-old forward for numerous reasons. The Englishman responded to comments made by the former Real Madrid man that Rooney and Neville are not his friends.

He said:

“That’s fair enough, isn’t it? They don’t have to be his friends. Ultimately if they didn’t speak out with their views and what they think then perhaps he’d have a different view of them. I’m struggling with this whole thing. We’ve only seen a couple of minutes of it and we’re all launching these 1000 opinions, but some of the allegations made about lack of respect and sensitivity towards tragedies from what we’ve seen from Ronaldo to Piers Morgan."

“I understand why this is a great scoop for Piers Morgan. I don’t understand why Cristiano Ronaldo would want to give him this and turn it into what it’s potentially going to be turned into. Ultimately Cristiano Ronaldo will be in grave jeopardy of coming out of this in the wrong way and people will look at it the wrong way."

The full 90-minute interview will be shown in two parts; the first on Wednesday, November 16, and the second on Thursday, November 17.

