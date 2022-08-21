"He'll feel the pressure" - 22-year-old Arsenal star told that it is just 'not his time'

Former Brighton & Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray has advised Emile Smith Rowe to wait for his opportunities to arrive at Arsenal.

The England international had an impressive last season for the Gunners but has had to settle for a bit-part role so far this season.

The Hale End academy graduate has played just 22 minutes of first-team football this campaign, coming on from the bench on two occasions.

Glenn Murray has suggested that the young attacking midfielder will be feeling the pressure having found his gametime cut short at the start of the season.

However, the former Premier League striker has insisted that Arsenal remain the best place for him to develop.

Murray has also backed Mikel Arteta to take the best care of the talented youngster but has urged the player to stay patient. Murray told BBC during the Gunners' 0-3 win against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium:

"Emile Smith Rowe will want to see action on the pitch, he’ll feel the pressure but Arsenal without a doubt the right place for him to progress his career."

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Players to hit double figures for goals for Arsenal in a Premier League season since the start of the 2019/20 campaign:



P-E. Aubemeyang - Gone

A. Lacazette - Gone

N. Pepe - Tipped to leave

B. Saka - New contract?

E. Smith Rowe - New deal last year Players to hit double figures for goals for Arsenal in a Premier League season since the start of the 2019/20 campaign:P-E. Aubemeyang - GoneA. Lacazette - GoneN. Pepe - Tipped to leaveB. Saka - New contract?E. Smith Rowe - New deal last year ⚽️ Players to hit double figures for goals for Arsenal in a Premier League season since the start of the 2019/20 campaign:➡️ P-E. Aubemeyang - Gone➡️ A. Lacazette - Gone⌛️ N. Pepe - Tipped to leave🙏 B. Saka - New contract?✒️ E. Smith Rowe - New deal last year

"Mikel Arteta will look after him, put him in the right times, but now is just not his time.”

Smith Rowe had a fantastic last season for the Gunners, providing Mikel Arteta with a reliable goalscoring outlet.

The Englishman scored 10 Premier League goals in 33 outings for the Gunners while also assisting twice.

Smith Rowe was not an automatic starter last season either, sharing gametime mostly with Gabriel Martinelli and occasionally with Martin Odegaard.

His exploits also saw him getting rewarded with an international call-up from Gareth Southgate. He has three caps for the Three Lions and has already scored his first international goal for his country.

Arsenal have been on fire this season

Arsenal have looked like a completely different and rejuvenated team so far this season and have won their first three games quite comfortably.

Gabriel Jesus' arrival seems to have made a huge difference already, with the Brazilian attacker leading the attack with grace and confidence.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



This season: Arsenal are 1st after winning their first three games



Trust the process Last season: Arsenal were 20th after losing their first three gamesThis season: Arsenal are 1st after winning their first three gamesTrust the process Last season: Arsenal were 20th after losing their first three games ❌This season: Arsenal are 1st after winning their first three games ✅Trust the process 👏 https://t.co/pDhAWlmdTI

If the Gunners can build on their excellent start to the season, there is a solid chance that they can mount a title challenge this time out.

Mikel Arteta and the Gunners hierarchy, especially technical director Edy Gaspar, deserve plaudits for the incredible transformation of the north London club.

