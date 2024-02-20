“He’ll find out who the d***heads are” - Ben Foster warns Manchester United players about Dan Ashworth ahead of rumoured arrival

Former Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster has warned Manchester United players ahead of the rumored arrival of Dan Ashworth.

Ashworth is reportedly set to become the Red Devils' new sporting director, and Foster claims that he will get rid of anyone who is a bad influence at the club.

Speaking to the United Stand, Foster said (via Utd District):

"I promise you. It doesn’t matter how good they are on the pitch. Dan Ashworth will go in there and talk to everybody he can possibly talk to. He’ll talk to the players, he’ll talk to everybody throughout that football club, and he’ll find out who the d*ckheads are. He’ll weed them out, I promise you, and they won’t have a future at Manchester United."

“It doesn’t matter how good they are, it doesn’t matter if they are a star player on the pitch on a Saturday afternoon. That d*ckhead will have a negative effect on the football team, week to week to week, and he will get rid of that."

He added:

"He will keep the good guys around. So if you’re a 35-year-old, you’ve got no real resale value, nothing. But, you’re a really good egg; you’re great around the place. You set the standards for all the other lads, and you might play twelve to fifteen games a season."

“He’ll keep you around, because he knows that what people will look up to and go ‘that’s what I want to aspire to be, that level of professional, that level of a good person.'"

Manchester United are currently sixth in the Premier League, five points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Manchester United legend says Red Devils need to start controlling games

Rio Ferdinand

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has expressed concerns over the Red Devils' expansive approach in the Premier League. Most recently (February 18), they beat Luton Town 2-1 in a game that could easily have seen more goals.

The former defender claimed that his ex-club made the fixture look 'like a basketball match' (via One Football). Erik ten Hag's side managed 21 shots, with nine finding the target, while the Hatters conjured 22 attempts, out of which four worked Andre Onana.

For sustained success, Ferdinand has advised the Dutch tactician that he 'can't continue doing that' and will have to 'start controlling games'. Up next for Manchester United is a home fixture against Fulham in the league on Saturday (February 24).