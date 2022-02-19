“He’ll be the first to admit that he’s not performing to the best of his ability” – Kevin Campbell addresses concerns surrounding Manchester United star

Kevin Campbell has suggested that England’s Euro 2020 campaign could be taking its toll on underperforming Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire. The 28-year-old has been the subject of constant scrutiny for his poor displays in a Manchester United shirt this season.

A section of the Red Devils fanbase has even called for the central defender to be stripped of the captaincy. Interim United boss Ralf Rangick jumped to his skipper's defence earlier this week and was quoted by Sky Sports saying that he 'sees no reason' to change captains.

Campbell has now defended Maguire by claiming that he is not the only England international underperforming since the Euros. According to Campbell, not a single England player has managed to sustain their levels this season apart from Declan Rice. The 52-year-old told Football Insider:

"I think he’s done alright this season. After the Euros, I don’t think there have been many England players who have kept those same levels consistently – apart from Declan Rice."

Campbell suggested that Maguire himself knows that he is not performing anywhere near his usual standards and will surely work hard to regain his form. He has also insisted that Raphael Varane has not been able to impress at Old Trafford and that has affected Maguire's game. Campbell said:

“He’s big enough and strong enough to take the flack. Flack will come your way when you’re at Man United and you’re not performing to the best of your ability – but he’s not the only one. If you ask Harry Maguire, he’ll be the first to admit that he’s not performing to the best of his ability."

“He’ll be working his socks off behind the scenes to get those levels back up – because Man United need him. Raphael Varane hasn’t turned out to be the partner they wanted for him either, which won’t help.”

Can Harry Maguire turn it around at Manchester United?

Harry Maguire joined Manchester United from Leicester City in the summer of 2019 for a fee of £80 million. The fee Maguire commanded made him the most expensive central defender of all time. He is also the second most expensive signing ever made by the Red Devils.

Due to the baggage of such an astronomical fee, the former Hull City star usually gets scrutinized a lot more in comparison to his teammates.

Maguire is certainly not having the best season of his career, but the team, as a whole, has been underperforming. The burden of captaincy has not helped Maguire either and he has often been targeted as a scapegoat.

With the quality Maguire has shown when he is on song, the Englishman should be able to turn things around. However, the club and the fans need to show more belief in the 41 caps England international.

