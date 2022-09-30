"He’ll be fuming" - Pundit claims Erik ten Hag is set to continue benching Manchester United defender

Former Aston Villa manager Alex McLeish believes Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is likely to continue keeping centre-back Harry Maguire on the bench.

The English defender hasn't started a Premier League match for the Red Devils since the 4-0 hammering at Brentford back in August. Ten Hag has opted to use Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane at the heart of his defense. The duo have helped the team record five wins in their last six matches across competitions.

Maguire would have hoped to work his way back into the team with some good performances for England during this month's international break. However, his errors in the 3-3 draw against Germany have grabbed plenty of headlines, adding to the scrutiny he has received over the past a year or so.

Given his current form, McLeish doesn't see Maguire breaking into Manchester United's first team in the immediate future. He told Football Insider:

“Harry, for me, I like him as a player. It’s just the way the modern day is, you’ve got to try and take it in your stride. Harry’s come in for a bit of criticism, there’s been one or two errors during international week.

“I don’t think that he’s going to be playing in the Man United team anytime soon, unless there’s injury problems. I think Erik ten Hag will keep it the way it’s been going.”

The former Scotland boss believes Maguire will be furious with himself and will want to prove a point, stating:

“He’ll be fuming, he’ll be hurting inside. I know what it feels like myself when I lost my confidence at Aberdeen under Sir Alex [Ferguson] and he dropped me once. You think it’s the end of the world. You are really honest and have sleepless nights thinking ‘How do I get my form back?’”

"I think he can make a comeback" - Alex McLeish on Manchester United defender Harry Maguire

Despite Maguire's poor run of form, McLeish believes he has admirable qualities and is capable of returning to form. He said about the Manchester United centre-back:

“Harry is a good passer of the ball, a modern-day centre-back but everything he’s trying to attempt at the moment is going wrong for him. I think he can make a comeback. Unfortunately, social media is vitriolic and horrific.”

Maguire is unlikely to start the Red Devils' Premier League derby against Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday, October 2. However, he could feature in their UEFA Europa League contest against Omonia on October 6.

