“He’ll be fuming” - Wayne Rooney comments after mistaking Cristiano Ronaldo for ex-Manchester United star in guess by haircut challenge

Wayne Rooney recently poked fun at Cristiano Ronaldo after mistaking the Portuguese superstar for another former Manchester United star during a 'guess by haircut' challenge with Amazon Prime. Rooney was asked to guess some of his former Red Devils teammates by their hairstyles.

The former England skipper guessed Marouane Fellaini, David de Gea, Nani, David Beckham, and himself correctly. He initially mistook Paul Pogba for Wilfried Zaha, but guessed right on a second attempt. Rooney then mistook Carlos Tevez for Ronaldo, before poking fun at the Al-Nassr superstar, saying (via The Sun):

"He'll be fuming with that."

Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo spent five seasons together at Manchester United, forming a formidable attacking partnership. The duo registered 26 joint-goal contributions in 206 matches played together. They led the Red Devils to three league titles and the 2008 UEFA Champions League, among other honors.

Ronaldo left United to join Real Madrid in 2009, while Rooney played on until 2017, when he rejoined his boyhood club Everton. The former, however, returned for a second spell at the club in 2021.

In 2022, during an interview with journalist Piers Morgan, which also led to his controversial exit from Old Trafford, Ronaldo notably took a dig at Rooney. The Portuguese star slammed the Englishman for regularly criticizing him while on punditry duties.

When Cristiano Ronaldo claimed he was not friends with Wayne Rooney

Cristiano Ronaldo stated in 2022 that he was not friends with Wayne Rooney, despite their time together at Manchester United. During an interview with Piers Morgan in 2022, after Rooney criticized him for refusing to come onto the pitch during a league match against Tottenham Hotspur that year, the Al-Nassr ace said (via The Sun):

"I don’t know why he criticises me so badly… probably because he finished his career and I’m still playing at a high level. I’m not going to say that I’m looking better than him. Which is true."

He continued:

"It was one year ago, or six months ago.We’re here in my house, he picked up his kids here and he invited (12-year-old son) Cristiano to go to his house to play football. I really don’t understand people like that. Or if they want to be on a cover of the paper in the news or they want new jobs or whatever."

When asked if he still considers Rooney and former teammate Gary Neville as friends, Cristiano Ronaldo replied:

"They are not my friends, they are colleagues. We play together, they’re not coming, we’re not ever having dinner together."

Ronaldo is still going strong for club and country at 40. Meanwhile, Rooney called it quits in 2021 and has ventured into coaching and punditry.

