“He’ll only get better and better” - Paul Ince tips Liverpool star to become a club legend 

Paul Ince has backed Luis Diaz to become a Liverpool legend. The former Reds midfielder believes the Columbian fits the team like a glove.

Jurgen Klopp's side signed the winger in January for a reported fee of around €60 million. Tottenham were keen on signing Diaz and were in negotiations with FC Porto before the Reds swooped in to complete a deal.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball Jurgen Klopps has liked what he's seen from Luis Diaz so far Jurgen Klopps has liked what he's seen from Luis Diaz so far 😍 https://t.co/1cuqfGOI55

Diaz made an impressive start to his Anfield career and showed promise. Ince was quick to praise the new signing and went on to claim he had all the qualities to become a legend at the club. He told Genting Casino:

"He's a good player, I watched him at Porto and I thought he was special. It's a good bit of business. They've brought in Jota and Diaz, so does that mean Salah or Mane might go? It's a lot of money but Diaz looks brilliant. He'll score goals and create. You watched him play against Leicester and it looks like he's already been there four or five years, he fitted in so well. He'll only get better and better, and fans will love him. He could easily be a legend at Liverpool."

Michael Owen praises Liverpool's Luis Diaz

Ince was not the only pundit to praise Luis Diaz.

GiveMeSport @GiveMeSport



@btsportfootball



Luis Diaz is going to be a serious player for @LFC Luis Diaz is going to be a serious player for @LFC 🤩🔴🎥 @btsportfootball https://t.co/e3HzcViDj5

Michael Owen was also head over heels for the winger after he made his debut for the club.

"We were just drooling over him. Don't get me wrong, he hasn't done anything in particular where you think, 'wow he's created an unbelievable chance,' but I love his sharpness. He looks quick, he looks lively, he looks like he presses the ball, doesn't mind running at players and beating them. I think he looks like a Liverpool player, he really does look like he's going to fit into this team like a glove. Brilliant player. Already in the short fleeting appearance so far, he looks like he suits that red shirt," said Owen.

Klopp's side face Inter Milan on Wednesday night before hosting Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday. The Reds are still in the FA Cup and face Chelsea in the EFL Cup final later this month.

Edited by Parimal