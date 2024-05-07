"He'll get goals but he won't get an avalanche" - Jamie Carragher likens Arsenal attacker to Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino 

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has compared Arsenal striker Kai Havertz to former Liverpool star Roberto Firmino in terms of their goalscoring impact. The Germany international has delivered a sizeable return since joining the Gunners from Chelsea in a reported £65 million move last summer.

As a Chelsea player, Havertz was often misunderstood by fans and pundits alike, as he was used in a variety of attacking positions. Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann, in 2023, even played the 24-year-old in the left-back position in a very attacking XI.

Kai Havertz split opinions following his transfer from Chelsea to Arsenal but seems to have settled into the Gunners' striker position. The former Bayer Leverkusen prodigy has contributed seven goals and six assists in only 16 games as Arsenal's number nine.

Jamie Carragher told Monday Night Football about his comparison of Roberto Firmino and Havertz, sharing that he finally agrees that the German is a center-forward. He also credited him for his work out of possession, attributing it to the team's success.

"I was thinking about when you think of great centre-forwards in the Premier League who haven't been great goalscorers, the one who comes to mind is Firmino at Liverpool and the work he did off the ball really."

"And you see what Havertz is doing off the ball, he will get goals but he won't get an avalanche.

"I think finally now he is a centre-forward. I am not saying he is going to be an unbelievable goalscorer because he is not. But he is a centre-forward and he is helping Arsenal do what they are doing right now, which is being so strong defensively and that is what is giving them a great chance to win the Premier League."

Firmino signed for Liverpool as a midfielder but was soon converted to the striker position at the club. The Brazilian scored 111 goals in 362 appearances for the Reds, playing a central role as they won multiple titles before leaving for Al-Ahli last summer.

Arsenal set to face Italian competition for Bologna striker

Arsenal are prepared to face competition from some of Italy's top sides for the signing of Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee, who has impressed at Bologna. The former Bayern Munich prodigy has emerged as a viable target for the Gunners in recent weeks.

Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the striker is attracting interest from Juventus, but that the Gunners are better placed financially for the deal. The deal could also hinge on whether Bologna manager Thiago Motta ends up at Juventus, as he could push for a deal for the 22-year-old.

Inter Milan are also interested in the young striker, who has turned heads with his eye-catching displays for Bologna. His return of 11 goals in 33 league appearances, as well as his excellent all-round play, makes clubs willing to pay his club's reported £51 million asking price.