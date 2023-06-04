“He’ll go to Manchester United for the rest of his life” - Journalist makes incredible transfer claim on 26-year-old

Italian journalist Salvatore Caizza provided an update on Manchester United target Kim Min-Jae's future. The journalist told Napoli's official broadcasting partner Radio Kiss Kiss that the South Korean central defender will join the Red Devils for the rest of his career.

Min-Jae was a crucial part of the Napoli team that won the Serie A this season. While Victor Osimhen starred in the attack, Min-Jae was just as important at the back. The defender was also named the league's defender of the season.

United are keenly following the player as they look to reinforce defensively. While Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have been rock solid at the back, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have failed to be consistent.

Hence, the Red Devils are looking to add strength to their backline. With his team back in the UEFA Champions League next season, Erik ten Hag is keen on improving the squad.

Speaking about the 26-year-old, Caiazza recently said:

“Kim? He will go to Manchester United for the rest of his life.”

It would cost any club north of €60 million to sign Min-Jae. Reports recently emerged that the South Korean has already accepted an offer to join the Red Devils. His agent, though, rubbished those claims, telling Star News:

"The transfer to Manchester United is not true. Currently, Kim Min-Jae is focusing on finishing the season. In the case of the English Premier League, the qualification to the Champions League or the final standings have not been decided. There is no need to move."

Manchester United target Kim Min-Jae claimed that someone else is posing as his agent

Manchester United's interest in Kim Min-Jae is well documented. The player, though, recently made a stunning claim. He revealed on his Instagram story that someone else is posing as his agent.

He further added that the person is meeting other clubs and even young players posing as his agent. Min-Jae warned that nobody should get fooled by the fake agent. He wrote (via Get Italian Football News):

"There is someone who is posing as my agent. [They are] Meeting clubs and young players in disguise. This is not my agent. Be careful and find out about my agent.”

Min-Jae could be on the move in the summer. Given the quality that the South Korean defender has displayed this season, he could prove to be an asset for any suitor.

