"He'll go in and score 15 or 20 goals" - Gary Neville makes bold comments about Cristiano Ronaldo following Manchester United release

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to score 15-20 goals at his next club later this season. He believes the Portuguese forward will be keen on proving a point to Manchester United and will work harder than ever.

The Red Devils released the forward earlier this month after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner attacked the club's owners, board, and manager in his 90-minute interview. It led to the end of his second stint at Old Trafford.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville spoke openly about Ronaldo and the forward's exit from Manchester United. He claimed that the forward would be keen to show what the Red Devils were missing and said:

"I think Cristiano Ronaldo is going to be looking for a top club on a four-month or five-month contract where he can go in and do a brilliant cameo role at the very elite of European football I think he's got four or five great months in him somewhere where he'll go in and score 15 or 20 goals in that period."

He added:

"Everybody in Manchester will say "why didn't we keep him?" and people in the Premier League will as well. But he's got that in him and I would say that would be his priority."

Neville also speculated on the former Real Madrid man's future but claimed that the exit from United was good for both parties:

"I think he'll get to the end of the season and then think about the next two years and what his last football project might look like. Is it in the US? Is it in the Middle East? Is it somewhere else in Europe where he's not played before? I hope he does really well wherever he goes."

He added:

"It didn't work out in Manchester in the end, but it was the right thing for the club to do in breaking ties and it was the right thing for Cristiano to do."

What next for Cristiano Ronaldo following Manchester United exit?

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Portugal. The forward scored from the spot in their first match of the tournament and helped them win 3-2 against Ghana on November 24.

The former Manchester United forward has been linked with multiple clubs in the Middle East. Meanwhile, Newcastle United and Chelsea are also rumored to be possible destinations.

