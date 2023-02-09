"He'll be gone"- Jurgen Klopp tipped to leave Liverpool if they lose to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League

Senior sports presenter Richard Keys recently predicted that Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool should they lose to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. The journalist claims the German manager has struggled to get the club back to their best and half of his side have come past the twilight of their careers.

Liverpool are struggling this season and have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup. They are 10th in the Premier League standings and only have the Champions League to play for this season.

In his recent blog post, Keys claimed that Klopp would step down from his role if Liverpool get knocked out of the Champions League.

"There's only one winner when a coach falls out with the press - and it's not the coach," he said. "My guess is Klopp will walk. Not now - but if they're knocked out of the CL (Champions League) by Real Madrid I think he'll be gone before the start of next season. Líverpool are way off. A shadow of what they once were - and it's no good blaming FSG (Fenway Sports Group). The downfall is Klopp's responsibility."

The journalist added:

"He didn't start the re-build soon enough. That was one of Fergie's greatest strengths - that he would rip apart successful teams. What were Líverpool thinking keeping Milner, Henderson and Firminho? Tiago [sic] is past his best - not that I was ever a fan. He was the wrong player at the wrong club at the wrong time. He slows Líverpool down. In fact, the entire midfield is too old or not good enough. Robertson is past his best. Whoever is in charge next season has a massive job on his hands. Do we believe Klopp is up for it? I don't."

Jurgen Klopp not looking to leave Liverpool

Amid all the talk, Jurgen Klopp recently insisted that he will not be leaving Líverpool as he is loyal to the club. The German has never managed to do well in this seventh season at previous clubs and there are claims on social media that he has a curse.

Liverpool FC @LFC Klopp fist pumps...but with his fifth trophy as Reds boss in his hand 🥰 Klopp fist pumps...but with his fifth trophy as Reds boss in his hand 🥰 https://t.co/hjqfy9WUsI

Speaking to the media earlier this year, Klopp said:

"As far as I know, from what I hear, I will not go. So that means maybe there's a point where we have to change other stuff and we will see that. But it's something for the future, like in the summer, not now."

Incidentally, Klopp signed a new deal at Liverpool last year, which will keep him at the club until 2026.

